Mexicans Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera sign for Rangers

Carlos Pena (left), who is relishing the prospect of playing football in Europe, joins Rangers at the same time as compatriot Eduardo Herrera, who has been on loan at Veracruz

Rangers have signed Mexico internationals Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera on three-year deals, increasing their summer intake to eight players.

Midfielder Pena, 27, joins from Liga MX side Guadalajara in his homeland, while 28-year-old striker Herrera joins from Mexican side Pumas.

"I have been waiting for this move for many years now," Pena told RangersTV.

"I wanted to become part of European football and I hope I will be able to make my own contribution to the team."

Pena has also played for Pachuca and Leon in Mexico and has won 19 caps.

Herrera had been at Pumas since 2007, but was on loan at Santos Laguna when they were managed by Pedro Caixinha, now the Rangers boss.

The 6ft 2in forward has scored 57 goals in 207 appearances in Mexico.

He won the first of his nine caps in March 2015 and has scored three goals for his country.

"I will bring a lot of work and a lot of sacrifice and hopefully a lot of goals," said Herrera.

"I am a centre-forward and I like to be in the opposition box looking for a chance to score. I am used to playing as a target man, to have the ball and support my team and other players in those types of situations."

Pena and Herrera follow Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dalcio, Fabio Cardoso, Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos in moving to Ibrox.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.