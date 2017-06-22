Jeff Mostyn: Bournemouth chairman recovering after 'minor' heart surgery

Jeff Mostyn took over as chairman of Bournemouth for a second time in September 2013

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn is recovering at home after a "minor" heart operation.

The 71-year-old fell ill while attending a Premier League meeting in Harrogate earlier this month.

He was taken to a local hospital before being moved to a specialist unit in Middlesbrough, where he had surgery.

Mostyn was appointed Cherries chairman for a second time in September 2013 by Russian owner Max Demin, having previously held the role in 2007.

In a statement, the club said he wanted to thank "the Premier League and everyone at AFC Bournemouth for their support, assistance and best wishes" and also "the staff at the Acute Medical Unit at Harrogate District Hospital and the James Cook Hospital".

It added: "He is now looking forward to getting back to Vitality Stadium during the 2017-18 season."