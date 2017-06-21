EFL fixtures 2017-18: Team-by-team list
-
- From the section Football
The English Football League fixtures for 2017-18 have been released.
Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.
The English Football League fixtures for 2017-18 have been released.
Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.