Swansea City at Southampton for 2017-18 Premier League opener
- From the section Football
Swansea City's 2017-18 Premier League season starts at Southampton on Saturday, 12 August.
Their first home game is against Manchester United a week later with a trip to Crystal Palace to follow.
Manager Paul Clement guided Swans to survival last season with three wins in their final four games.
He will hope they are not involved in a similar battle in a 2017-18 run-in that involves games against Man Utd, Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Swans' season ends with home game against Stoke City and on Boxing Day they travel to Liverpool.
Clement was Swansea's third manager of 2016-17, succeeding American Bob Bradley, who had taken over after the departure of Italian Francesco Guidolin.