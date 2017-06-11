Rangers: Daniel Candeias joins from Benfica to become Pedro Caixinha's fifth signing

Daniel Candeias played 16 games for Nurnberg in 2014-15, netting two goals

Rangers have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Candeias on a two-year deal from Benfica.

The 29-year-old is manager Pedro Caixinha's fifth summer capture, following the signings of Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso.

Candeias, who started his career with Porto, worked with Caixinha during a stint at Nacional in his homeland.

"The coach knows me really well and it was with him that I gave my best performances," said Candeias.

"I believe he'll be able to bring that out of me here once again.

"Pedro called me and explained everything about the club and the project. Knowing him and hearing what he told me I would have never been able to say no to this project.

"I am a fast player, I have technique but I would prefer other people to judge me, I don't really like to say what kind of player I am."

Candeias has spent much of the past three years on loan from Benfica, most recently with Turkish club Alanyaspor.

He has also been at Nurnberg in Germany, Granada in Spain and French side Metz before his switch to Turkey in 2016-17.

The winger played for Portugal at youth level from the Under-16s to the Under-23s.

"My wish is to come here and win more titles because that is what every player wants and I want to give the supporters what they deserve," he said talking to Rangers TV.

