BBC Sport - U20 World Cup: England win their biggest international title since 1966

Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

Watch match highlights as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half goal gives England a 1-0 win over Venezuela in the U20 World Cup final.

MATCH REPORT: Under-20 World Cup: England beat Venezuela in final

Available to UK users only.

