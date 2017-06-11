BBC Sport - U20 World Cup: England win their biggest international title since 1966
Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup
- From the section Football
Watch match highlights as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half goal gives England a 1-0 win over Venezuela in the U20 World Cup final.
MATCH REPORT: Under-20 World Cup: England beat Venezuela in final
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired