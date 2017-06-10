Germany 7-0 San Marino

From the section

Sandro Wagner, on his competitive debut for Germany, scored his first three international goals

Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner scored a hat-trick as Germany thrashed San Marino in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Paris St-Germain's Julian Draxler, Ajax winger Amin Younes and Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt also scored.

Germany top Group C having won all six games and are five points ahead of second-placed Northern Ireland.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick for Poland in their 3-1 victory over Romania in Group E.

He has now scored in his last 11 European Championship and World Cup qualifiers for Poland, netting 20 times in those games.

In the same group, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scored a penalty as Denmark recorded a 3-1 win in Kazakhstan.

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic grabbed a hat-trick for Montenegro as they beat Armenia 4-1.