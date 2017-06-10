Match ends, Germany 7, San Marino 0.
Germany 7-0 San Marino
Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner scored a hat-trick as Germany thrashed San Marino in 2018 World Cup qualifying.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Paris St-Germain's Julian Draxler, Ajax winger Amin Younes and Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt also scored.
Germany top Group C having won all six games and are five points ahead of second-placed Northern Ireland.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick for Poland in their 3-1 victory over Romania in Group E.
He has now scored in his last 11 European Championship and World Cup qualifiers for Poland, netting 20 times in those games.
In the same group, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scored a penalty as Denmark recorded a 3-1 win in Kazakhstan.
Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic grabbed a hat-trick for Montenegro as they beat Armenia 4-1.
Line-ups
Germany
- 22ter Stegen
- 18Kimmich
- 2Mustafi
- 3HectorSubstituted forPlattenhardtat 55'minutes
- 14Can
- 20Brandt
- 8Goretzka
- 7DraxlerSubstituted forDemmeat 76'minutes
- 15Younes
- 13StindlSubstituted forWernerat 55'minutes
- 9Wagner
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 4Ginter
- 5Plattenhardt
- 6Henrichs
- 10Demirbay
- 11Werner
- 12Leno
- 16Rüdiger
- 17Süle
- 21Rudy
- 23Demme
San Marino
- 23Benedettini
- 8BoniniBooked at 56mins
- 13Della Valle
- 17Biordi
- 2CesariniSubstituted forBrolliat 87'minutes
- 14CervelliniBooked at 63mins
- 7Golinucci
- 10MazzaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBernardiat 69'minutes
- 11Zafferani
- 6Palazzi
- 16RinaldiSubstituted forHirschat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Simoncini
- 3Bernardi
- 4Berretti
- 5Vitaioli
- 9Golinucci
- 12Manzaroli
- 15Brolli
- 18Cevoli
- 19Tosi
- 20Hirsch
- Referee:
- Radu Petrescu
- Attendance:
- 32,467
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 7, San Marino 0.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Demme.
Amin Younes (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michele Cervellini (San Marino).
Offside, Germany. Sandro Wagner tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Cristian Brolli replaces Davide Cesarini because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Davide Cesarini (San Marino) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 7, San Marino 0. Sandro Wagner (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino).
Foul by Diego Demme (Germany).
Marco Bernardi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michele Cervellini (San Marino).
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Adolfo Hirsch replaces Danilo Rinaldi.
Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (Germany) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Diego Demme replaces Julian Draxler.
Timo Werner (Germany) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 6, San Marino 0. Julian Brandt (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Davide Cesarini.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Marco Bernardi replaces Pier Filippo Mazza.
Offside, Germany. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Julian Brandt is caught offside.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (Germany).
Juri Biordi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pier Filippo Mazza (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pier Filippo Mazza (San Marino).
Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pier Filippo Mazza (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Marvin Plattenhardt (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Michele Cervellini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sandro Wagner (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michele Cervellini (San Marino).
Offside, Germany. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Amin Younes is caught offside.