World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Germany7San Marino0

Germany 7-0 San Marino

Sandro Wagner
Sandro Wagner, on his competitive debut for Germany, scored his first three international goals

Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner scored a hat-trick as Germany thrashed San Marino in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, Paris St-Germain's Julian Draxler, Ajax winger Amin Younes and Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt also scored.

Germany top Group C having won all six games and are five points ahead of second-placed Northern Ireland.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick for Poland in their 3-1 victory over Romania in Group E.

He has now scored in his last 11 European Championship and World Cup qualifiers for Poland, netting 20 times in those games.

In the same group, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scored a penalty as Denmark recorded a 3-1 win in Kazakhstan.

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic grabbed a hat-trick for Montenegro as they beat Armenia 4-1.

Line-ups

Germany

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 18Kimmich
  • 2Mustafi
  • 3HectorSubstituted forPlattenhardtat 55'minutes
  • 14Can
  • 20Brandt
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7DraxlerSubstituted forDemmeat 76'minutes
  • 15Younes
  • 13StindlSubstituted forWernerat 55'minutes
  • 9Wagner

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 4Ginter
  • 5Plattenhardt
  • 6Henrichs
  • 10Demirbay
  • 11Werner
  • 12Leno
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 17Süle
  • 21Rudy
  • 23Demme

San Marino

  • 23Benedettini
  • 8BoniniBooked at 56mins
  • 13Della Valle
  • 17Biordi
  • 2CesariniSubstituted forBrolliat 87'minutes
  • 14CervelliniBooked at 63mins
  • 7Golinucci
  • 10MazzaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBernardiat 69'minutes
  • 11Zafferani
  • 6Palazzi
  • 16RinaldiSubstituted forHirschat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Simoncini
  • 3Bernardi
  • 4Berretti
  • 5Vitaioli
  • 9Golinucci
  • 12Manzaroli
  • 15Brolli
  • 18Cevoli
  • 19Tosi
  • 20Hirsch
Referee:
Radu Petrescu
Attendance:
32,467

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home27
Away0
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 7, San Marino 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 7, San Marino 0.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diego Demme.

Amin Younes (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michele Cervellini (San Marino).

Offside, Germany. Sandro Wagner tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Cristian Brolli replaces Davide Cesarini because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Davide Cesarini (San Marino) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 7, San Marino 0. Sandro Wagner (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino).

Foul by Diego Demme (Germany).

Marco Bernardi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michele Cervellini (San Marino).

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Adolfo Hirsch replaces Danilo Rinaldi.

Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (Germany) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Diego Demme replaces Julian Draxler.

Timo Werner (Germany) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 6, San Marino 0. Julian Brandt (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Davide Cesarini.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Marco Bernardi replaces Pier Filippo Mazza.

Offside, Germany. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Julian Brandt is caught offside.

Foul by Sandro Wagner (Germany).

Juri Biordi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Pier Filippo Mazza (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emre Can (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pier Filippo Mazza (San Marino).

Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pier Filippo Mazza (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Marvin Plattenhardt (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Michele Cervellini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sandro Wagner (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michele Cervellini (San Marino).

Offside, Germany. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Amin Younes is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden6411124813
2France6411115613
3Netherlands6312136710
4Bulgaria6303912-39
5Belarus6123411-75
6Luxembourg6015617-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland6600123918
2Portugal65012231915
3Hungary62138717
4Faroe Islands6123210-85
5Andorra6114213-114
6Latvia6105212-103

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66002712618
2Northern Ireland6411112913
3Czech Rep62319549
4Azerbaijan621339-67
5Norway6114610-44
6San Marino6006130-290

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia5320126611
2R. of Ireland532073411
3Wales51408447
4Austria52128717
5Georgia502348-42
6Moldova5014213-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland6510157816
2Montenegro6312147710
3Denmark6312106410
4Romania61327706
5Armenia6204714-76
6Kazakhstan6024416-122

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England6420102814
2Slovakia6402124812
3Slovenia632163311
4Scotland6222910-18
5Lithuania6123611-55
6Malta6006215-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain54101921713
2Italy5410134913
3Israel53029909
4Albania520348-46
5North Macedonia5104711-43
6Liechtenstein5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102422216
2Greece6330103712
3Bos-Herze6321135811
4Cyprus621359-47
5Estonia6114517-124
6Gibraltar6006324-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia54101111013
2Iceland531186210
3Ukraine52217438
4Turkey52217528
5Finland501438-51
6Kosovo5014214-121
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you