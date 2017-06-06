John White: Southend United defender signs new contract

John White skippered Southend to League Two play-off final victory in May 2015

Southend United defender John White has signed a one-year contract with the League One side.

The 30-year-old former Colchester man has made 151 appearances for the Shrimpers, having become Phil Brown's first signing as manager in 2013.

White, who had been out of contract, captained the side that won promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2015.

"I know the ambition of the club, the manager and the players here," White added.

"With how close we got last season, it was a no-brainer that we're going to be looking to do a bit better from the start of the season this time to give ourselves the best chance of getting promotion."