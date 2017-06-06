Gary Mabbutt: Former Spurs and England defender has successful heart surgery

Mabbutt made more than 600 appearances for Spurs before retiring in 1998

Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Gary Mabbutt is recovering in hospital after heart surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital on Monday after experiencing chest pains and breathing problems.

"After undergoing successful heart surgery yesterday, we can confirm Gary Mabbutt is now in a stable condition," Spurs said on Twitter.

Mabbutt captained Spurs to victory in the 1991 FA Cup final.

The former England international defender played for Tottenham for 16 years between 1982 and 1998.

He was also part of the Spurs side who won the Uefa Cup in 1984.

On Monday, Spurs also tweeted: "Everyone at the club wishes our legendary former captain a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mabbsy."

In 2013 Mabbutt, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a teenager, had a five-hour operation to replace the main artery in his left leg.

"I can no longer do any sport or go running, and my life is now a lot more sedentary," he told BBC Radio 5 live at the time.

"It is frustrating that I cannot kick a ball ever again, but I still have my leg, which is the most important thing."

Match of the day commentator Gary Lineker, who was captained by Mabbutt at Spurs, said on Twitter: "See Gary Mabbutt is to undergo heart surgery.

"When they operate it will be the biggest heart they've ever seen. Thinking of you, skipper."