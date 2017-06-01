Chelsea paid £150.8m by Premier League after winning 2016-17 title

Chelsea won the title - and received almost £151m from the Premier League

Chelsea were paid £150.8m by the Premier League after winning the 2016-17 title - 50% more than the top earners in 2015-16.

The 2016-17 season was the first of the latest TV deal and saw a total of almost £2.4bn paid to the 20 clubs - up from £1.6bn last season.

Bottom club Sunderland got £93.471m - more than the £93.219m 2015-16 winners Leicester pocketed the previous season.

The figures are based on broadcast and commercial deals plus prize money.

Funds from the Premier League's central commercial deals and overseas broadcast rights are shared equally - as is half of the domestic broadcast income.

A quarter is paid out in prize money based on each club's league position and the other quarter in "facility fees" for each game broadcast on UK television.

Arsenal were the top earners in 2015-16 with £100.9m - but only the three relegated sides of Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were paid less than that figure in 2016-17.

The ratio between the highest and lowest totals paid by the Premier League to its clubs in 2016-17 was 1.61 to 1, the lowest among Europe's top leagues, which means the Premier League is more equal when it comes to sharing revenue than its rivals.

The Premier League also paid out nearly £220m to Aston Villa, Cardiff, Fulham, Newcastle, Norwich, QPR, Reading and Wigan in parachute payments.

Villa, Newcastle and Norwich - the relegated sides in 2016 - got almost £41m each.

Premier League payment to clubs 2016-17 Club (UK live TV appearances in brackets) Prize money (£s) Total payment (£s) Prize money determined by finishing position - data from Premier League website Chelsea (28) 38,832,180 150,811,183 Spurs (25) 36,890,571 145,461,325 Man City (28) 34,948,962 146,927,965 Liverpool (29) 33,007,353 146,112,439 Arsenal (25) 31,065,744 139,636,498 Man Utd (28) 29,124,135 141,103,138 Everton (18) 27,182,526 127,800,699 Southampton (15) 25,240,917 122,450,841 Bournemouth (13) 23,299,308 118,237,066 West Brom (11) 21,357,699 114,023,291 West Ham (15) 19,416,090 116,626,014 Leicester (16) 17,474,481 115,820,488 Stoke (10) 15,532,872 107,062,381 Crystal Palace (14) 13,591,263 109,665,104 Swansea (10) 11,649,654 103,197,163 Burnley (10) 9,708,045 101,237,554 Watford (13) 7,766,436 102,704,194 Hull (10) 5,824,827 97,354,336 Boro (13) 3,883,218 98,820,976 Sunderland (10) 1,941,609 93,471,118 Total 407,737,890 2,398,515,773

Full table broken down into all categories on the Premier League website.