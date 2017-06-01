Rangers: former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack completes move to Ibrox

Ryan Jack made almost 25 appearances for Aberdeen and scored 11 goals

Former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack has completed his move to Rangers as a free agent.

The 25-year-old midfielder signed a three-year-contract to become Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha's second signing of the summer.

Jack came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie but chose to leave the club at the end of his contract.

Caixinha has already secured the signing of Portugal defender Bruno Alves from Cagliari.

"It's an honour and a privilege to come to such a massive club and I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead," Jack said.

"It's a huge club and the club is back in European football and a big support as well. It's always a great atmosphere when you play there. So all that and the package that comes with it, it's an exciting time.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's a surreal moment but I'm delighted to be part of this club.

Chris McLaughlin, BBC Scotland's senior football reporter "One of the many criticisms levelled at Rangers last year was a lack of leadership in midfield. Manager Pedro Caixinha will be hoping Jack brings the solidity and experience needed to get the Ibrox side challenging for the title. He can break up play, drive forward and has often been credited as the man who made Aberdeen tick when they were at their best in the past couple of years. His signing also provides early evidence that Caixinha won't simply flood Rangers with players he knows and has worked with in the past. It's probably pushing it to say they'll build a team around him, but with an imposing experienced centre-half already recruited, Jack could prove to be an important part of the new Rangers spine."

"I'm thankful to Aberdeen and to Derek McInnes, but I just felt it was time for a fresh challenge and it's one at Rangers that I'm really looking forward to.

"From what I've heard, the club are making a few signings and bringing in a good calibre of player, so it's exciting times and I know there are really good players already here as well."

Jack made his debut for Aberdeen against Rangers in September 2010 and went on to make almost 250 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

He was appointed club captain by manager Derek McInnes at the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

However, he lost the armband ahead of the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic because of his intention to leave Pittodrie.

He was replaced as captain with Graeme Shinnie.

Alves became Rangers' first signing of Caixinha's rebuild after leaving Serie A and the Rangers manager was keen to make jack the second part of his recruitment strategy.

"I believe 25 is a great age for him to come here," the Rangers manager said.

"He had three years as captain of Aberdeen and has that experience. He also understands what it means to represent Rangers."

