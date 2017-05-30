BBC Sport - Mitchell looking to continue scoring streak at Glenavon
Mitchell looking to continue scoring streak at Glenavon
Andrew Mitchell will look to continue his hot goalscoring form with Glenavon next season after ending the 2016-17 Premiership season as the league's top scorer while playing for Dungannon Swifts.
Mitchell plundered 25 goals for the Stangmore Park club as they finished seventh in the standings.
The striker received his award for being the league's top scorer from Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.
