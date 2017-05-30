Leeds United: Championship side appoint Victor Orta director of football

Leeds United
Leeds United finished seventh in the Championship in 2016-17

Leeds United have appointed Victor Orta as director of football.

Orta has previously worked as the technical director of Sevilla and spent the last 18 months as the head of recruitment at Middlesbrough.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: "I have been impressed by his knowledge of the game, his extensive scouting network and his desire to help us achieve our objective."

The Elland Road side are managerless after Garry Monk resigned last week.

