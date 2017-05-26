Leeds United: Championship club appoint West Ham's Angus Kinnear as managing director

Angus Kinnear helped Arsenal become the first Premier League club to play a game in Vietnam.

Leeds United have appointed Angus Kinnear as their new managing director.

Kinnear joins from West Ham, where he had also been managing director, and presided over the club's move from Upton Park to the London Stadium.

The move comes in the same week as Andrea Radrizzani's takeover of the Championship club.

"Angus has an excellent track record at Arsenal and West Ham and I am sure he will contribute a great deal to the club," Radrizzani said.

Kinnear was with the Hammers for three years and spent the previous decade at Arsenal as their director of marketing, sales and partnerships.

Outgoing Leeds chief executive Ben Mansford steps down on 31 May, with Kinnear taking up his new role on 8 June.

Leeds are looking for a new first-team manager after Garry Monk's resignation on Thursday.