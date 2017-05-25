Dean Lewington: MK Dons left-back signs new contract

Dean Lewington made 41 appearances for MK Dons in 2016-17

MK Dons left-back Dean Lewington has signed a new contract to stay with the League One club until June 2019.

Lewington has made 641 appearances for Milton Keynes, having made his debut for the club in their first competitive fixture in August 2004.

The 33-year-old started his career with Wimbledon FC, before moving to Milton Keynes when the Dons relocated.

"I've always had a good relationship with the fans and they've supported me brilliantly," he told the club website.

"A lot of them got in contact at the end of last season to wish me the best whatever happened - after all these years, it's nice that they still like me!"