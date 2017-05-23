Harry Kewell: Crawley Town appoint ex-Leeds and Liverpool winger as head coach

Harry Kewell has no previous managerial experience

League Two side Crawley Town have appointed ex-Leeds United and Liverpool winger Harry Kewell as their new head coach, replacing Dermot Drummy.

Kewell, 38, joined Watford as an under-23 team coach in June 2015, before leaving the club earlier this season.

The former Australia international scored 45 goals in 185 Premier League games for Leeds, before spending five seasons with Liverpool.

He retired in June 2014 after spells at Galatasaray and Melbourne.

Former Newport County manager Warren Feeney, who was sacked by the Exiles in September 2016, has been appointed as Kewell's assistant.

"During his interview Harry showed us great passion - that's needed to make this team move onwards," director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.

Crawley had been without a head coach since Drummy left the club by mutual consent on 4 May.

The Reds finished 19th in League Two this season, five points above the relegation zone.