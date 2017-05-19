Ben Mansford: Leeds United chief executive to leave Championship club
Chief executive Ben Mansford will leave Championship club Leeds United on 31 May, after one season in the role.
Having previously worked at Barnsley, Mansford has overseen a busy year in which the club secured fresh investment from new co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.
Leeds have said news will follow about a replacement "in the coming days".
"Ben has been a major factor in the club's resurgence in the past 12 months commercially and in the community," Radrizzani told the club website.
Fellow co-owner Massimo Cellino added: "Working with Ben has been a positive and enjoyable experience and I would like to personally wish him all the best going forwards."
Leeds finished seventh in the Championship this term, five points off the play-offs.