Brad Quinton: Braintree Town appoint manager to replace Hakan Hayrettin

Brad Quinton and Andy Porter led Enfield to the Ryman League play-offs this season

Braintree have appointed the club's record appearance-maker Brad Quinton as their new manager.

The former midfielder, 38, played 546 times for the Essex side over a 12-year spell and will have fellow ex-player Andy Porter as his number two.

Quinton replaces Hakan Hayrettin, who left after Braintree's relegation to National League South this season.

"I'm really enjoying management and it feels right to come back to a club where I spent so many years," he said.

Speaking to BBC Essex, club chairman Lee Harding added: "Brad has an infectious enthusiasm for the club and I suspect he has orange and royal blue running through his veins.

"We need to get back to the old Braintree way, which is building things sensibly. The size of the task facing Brad shouldn't be underestimated as we'll have very few of last season's squad retained and there's a rebuilding job to be done."