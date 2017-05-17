Slavisa Jokanovic: Fulham boss expects best players to remain at Craven Cottage

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic guided Fulham to sixth place in the Championship.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic expects his best players to stay despite defeat in the Championship play-offs.

The Whites lost 1-0 at Reading on Tuesday for a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Jaap Stam's side.

"I expect our best players to stay with us next season, this is the information I have been given from the club's board," Jokanovic told BBC London.

Jokanovic added Fulham needed to make "clever" signings over the summer and "expected another promotion push".

Fulham were the form side heading into the play-offs, going on a six-game unbeaten run in the final few weeks of the regular season.

But, following a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in the first leg, they came unstuck at the Madejski Stadium through Yann Kermorgant's second-half penalty for the Royals.

"Towards the end of this season, we started to believe we could be a promotion contender," Jokanovic, 48, added.

"We haven't done it this season, so it's clear we need to improve our squad and be more competitive in the season ahead.

"I believe we can make progress next season and at the same time, we must show ambition over the summer."

Fulham finished the season with a number of loan players, including strikers Lucas Piazon from Chelsea and Chris Martin from Derby.

"The situation keeping hold of the loan players isn't in my hands, it depends on different clubs and I've been very happy with the cooperation we've had this season," the former Watford boss added.

"But I'm confident we can keep hold of the most important players, that's come from the board. They've promised me they will be staying with the club."