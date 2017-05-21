Match ends, Barcelona 4, Eibar 2.
Barcelona 4-2 Eibar
Barcelona lost their Spanish league title to rivals Real Madrid despite beating Eibar with a remarkable second-half turnaround.
In Luis Enrique's last home match as Barca boss, Eibar went 2-0 up through two stunning Takashi Inui strikes.
David Junca's own goal, Luis Suarez's finish and two goals from Lionel Messi - one a penalty after an earlier miss from the spot - handed Barca the win.
But Madrid's 2-0 victory at Malaga secured their first La Liga since 2012.
Barca knew they could overtake Madrid at the top if Zinedine Zidane's side lost at Malaga and they beat 10th-placed Eibar.
Malaga had beaten Barca 2-0 at home earlier in the season, but Cristiano Ronaldo's second-minute opener and Karim Benzema's second-half strike ensured there was no slip-up from Madrid.
Messi tops Suarez and Ronaldo
Messi's two goals on the night took his tally to 37 in the league for the season and saw him claim the Pichichi Trophy - awarded to La Liga's top scorer- for the first time since 2013.
Last year's winner Luis Suarez finished second with 29 goals, with Ronaldo third on 25.
Argentina forward Messi's contract with Barca expires in 2018 and speculation has grown over a possible departure as negotiations have dragged on.
But after the game president Josep Bartomeu reiterated the club's confidence in committing the 29-year-old to a new deal when he said: "There's no doubt that the marriage between Messi and Barca will continue."
Goodbye to Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique's last match as manager of Barcelona comes on Saturday, when the Catalan club take on Alaves in the Copa del Rey final at Atletico Madrid's ground, the Vicente Calderon.
But Sunday's match was his final one at the Nou Camp. To commemorate his three-year spell in charge, huge banners were displayed from the stands before the game reading: 'Forever one of us.'
Luis Enrique, formerly a player at both Barca and Real Madrid, would secure a third consecutive Spanish Cup with victory against Alaves.
He led the club to two successive league titles - before Madrid broke their dominance this year - also winning the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2015.
And a new manager on 29 May
With his replacement yet to be named, before the game Luis Enrique said he would be back next season - but only as a fan.
"It's not goodbye, but rather a 'see you later'. Next year I will be back at the Camp Nou as a member and enjoy the games," he said.
"I don't just consider myself a Barca fan, but I also have a special regard for Catalonia. I only have words of appreciation."
And after the game, Bartomeu said: "On Monday, 29 May we will announce the new coach."
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 45'minutes
- 33Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticSubstituted forAlcácerat 71'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 41mins
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 7Turan
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 35López
Eibar
- 1Rodríguez
- 7CapaBooked at 74mins
- 18Arbilla
- 20Lejeune
- 23Juncà
- 11PeñaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLeónat 68'minutes
- 5EscalanteBooked at 19minsSubstituted forRiveraat 83'minutes
- 14García Carrillo
- 8Inui
- 9EnrichSubstituted forGálvezat 76'minutes
- 17Kike
Substitutes
- 3Gálvez
- 6Rivera
- 13Riesgo
- 15Dos Santos
- 21León
- 24González
- 25Dias Correia
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 73,093
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Eibar 2.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anaitz Arbilla.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Eibar 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a headed pass.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordi Alba (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Cristian Rivera replaces Gonzalo Escalante because of an injury.
Offside, Barcelona. Luis Suárez tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) because of an injury.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Offside, Eibar. Florian Lejeune tries a through ball, but Pedro León is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Alejandro Gálvez replaces Sergi Enrich.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Eibar 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ander Capa (Eibar) for a bad foul.
Penalty Barcelona. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ander Capa (Eibar) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Eibar 2. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pedro León.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yoel Rodríguez.
Penalty saved! Lionel Messi (Barcelona) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Barcelona. Jordi Alba draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kike García (Eibar) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Pedro León replaces Rubén Peña.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Offside, Eibar. Ander Capa tries a through ball, but Kike García is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dani García.
André Gomes (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.