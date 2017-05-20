Hamilton Academical 4-0 Dundee

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hamilton 4-0 Dundee

Hamilton pulled off their biggest win of the season to set up a Premiership play-off final with Dundee United.

Beginning their final league match one point ahead of bottom club Inverness CT, Accies went in front through Rakish Bingham's close-range finish.

Giannis Skondras added a thunderous long-range strike soon after as a lethargic Dundee were brushed aside.

Dougie Imrie converted a second-half penalty, with Ali Crawford completing the scoring with a fine finish.

With Caley Thistle winning at home to Motherwell, Accies found form when they needed it most, ending a four-game losing streak, and they take vital momentum into next week's two-legged play-off final.

The 2,612 crowd was a pretty poor reflection of the occasion. It was quite simply huge for the home side - their impromptu pre-match huddle evidence of that.

Interim Dundee manager Neil McCann was quick to dispel the notion of a meaningless encounter for his side. He wanted a reaction following their midweek defeat at the hands of Inverness. He didn't get it.

Hamilton started with real purpose and drive, but commitment has not been a problem for Martin Canning's side; it has been in front of goal where most of the difficulties have been.

Not today. There were wild celebrations from the home fans when two goals arrived in quick succession.

Bingham stabbed home the first after Mikey Devin nodded down inside the six-yard box from a corner and fists were still being pumped when Skondras smashed in number two from distance - the perfect time and occasion for the Greek to get his first goal for the club.

The goals were huge in the context of the relegation battle, with the game in Inverness still a stalemate, and well deserved given the run of play.

Dundee showed some evidence of a fight early in the second half but Hamilton matched them all over the pitch. They chased and harried like men possessed. And as the clocked ticked towards the hour they put the game beyond doubt.

David Templeton, starting a game for the fist time since August 2015, twisted and teased his way into the box before being upended by Paul McGowan.

It capped a fine display from the former Hearts and Rangers winger, who drew a good save from Scott Bain before the interval.

Imrie stepped up and smashed the ball home from the penalty spot like his life depended on it.

Crawford rubber stamped the victory with a fourth goal, slotting home after a good run and pass from Danny Redmond, with the Dundee defence all at sea.

Hamilton picked up their seventh league win to finish one point above Caley Thistle

Despite McCann's insistence that his side were up for the fight, Dundee rarely showed any evidence of it. Having secured their top-flight status already, they looked like a team with one eye on their summer holidays.

Kevin Holt curled a first-half free-kick into the side-netting, while a Mark O'Hara header was pushed over by Accies keeper Remi Matthews on a rare foray up the park.

Accies, who won promotion via the 2014 play-off, now turn their attention to Dundee United, who have come through four play-off matches after finishing third in the Championship.

The first leg is at Tannadice on Thursday, with the tie to be settled in Lanarkshire next Sunday.

If Canning's men can turn in performances like this one, they will fancy their chances of another season in Scotland's top flight.