Hamilton Academical 4-0 Dundee

Hamilton pulled off their biggest win of the season to set up a Premiership play-off final with Dundee United.
Beginning their final league match one point ahead of bottom club Inverness CT, Accies went in front through Rakish Bingham's close-range finish.
Giannis Skondras added a thunderous long-range strike soon after as a lethargic Dundee were brushed aside.
Dougie Imrie converted a second-half penalty, with Ali Crawford completing the scoring with a fine finish.
With Caley Thistle winning at home to Motherwell, Accies found form when they needed it most, ending a four-game losing streak, and they take vital momentum into next week's two-legged play-off final.
The 2,612 crowd was a pretty poor reflection of the occasion. It was quite simply huge for the home side - their impromptu pre-match huddle evidence of that.
Interim Dundee manager Neil McCann was quick to dispel the notion of a meaningless encounter for his side. He wanted a reaction following their midweek defeat at the hands of Inverness. He didn't get it.
Hamilton started with real purpose and drive, but commitment has not been a problem for Martin Canning's side; it has been in front of goal where most of the difficulties have been.
Not today. There were wild celebrations from the home fans when two goals arrived in quick succession.
Bingham stabbed home the first after Mikey Devin nodded down inside the six-yard box from a corner and fists were still being pumped when Skondras smashed in number two from distance - the perfect time and occasion for the Greek to get his first goal for the club.
The goals were huge in the context of the relegation battle, with the game in Inverness still a stalemate, and well deserved given the run of play.
Dundee showed some evidence of a fight early in the second half but Hamilton matched them all over the pitch. They chased and harried like men possessed. And as the clocked ticked towards the hour they put the game beyond doubt.
David Templeton, starting a game for the fist time since August 2015, twisted and teased his way into the box before being upended by Paul McGowan.
It capped a fine display from the former Hearts and Rangers winger, who drew a good save from Scott Bain before the interval.
Imrie stepped up and smashed the ball home from the penalty spot like his life depended on it.
Crawford rubber stamped the victory with a fourth goal, slotting home after a good run and pass from Danny Redmond, with the Dundee defence all at sea.
Despite McCann's insistence that his side were up for the fight, Dundee rarely showed any evidence of it. Having secured their top-flight status already, they looked like a team with one eye on their summer holidays.
Kevin Holt curled a first-half free-kick into the side-netting, while a Mark O'Hara header was pushed over by Accies keeper Remi Matthews on a rare foray up the park.
Accies, who won promotion via the 2014 play-off, now turn their attention to Dundee United, who have come through four play-off matches after finishing third in the Championship.
The first leg is at Tannadice on Thursday, with the tie to be settled in Lanarkshire next Sunday.
If Canning's men can turn in performances like this one, they will fancy their chances of another season in Scotland's top flight.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Matthews
- 3Skondras
- 4DevlinSubstituted forDonatiat 37'minutes
- 14GogicBooked at 58mins
- 23McMann
- 10RedmondSubstituted forGillespieat 79'minutes
- 7Imrie
- 18MacKinnon
- 11Crawford
- 37TempletonSubstituted forLongridgeat 61'minutes
- 15Bingham
Substitutes
- 6Gillespie
- 8Docherty
- 9D'Acol
- 16Watson
- 17Longridge
- 21Donati
- 34Woods
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 30Kerr
- 26Gadzhalov
- 6O'Dea
- 3Holt
- 14O'HaraSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
- 17RossSubstituted forWightonat 29'minutes
- 4Vincent
- 18McGowan
- 20El BakhtaouiBooked at 84mins
- 21HaberSubstituted forOjamaaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Williams
- 22Ojamaa
- 25Dryden
- 33Wighton
- 45Higgins
- 48Ferie
- 54Smith
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 2,616
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 4, Dundee 0.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee).
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Booking
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Kerr (Dundee).
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren O'Dea (Dundee).
Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical).
Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Grant Gillespie replaces Daniel Redmond.
Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Wighton (Dundee).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 4, Dundee 0. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Redmond.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Cameron Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Danny Williams replaces Mark O'Hara because of an injury.
Attempt missed. James Vincent (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
Attempt saved. Kevin Holt (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Henrik Ojamaa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Kostadin Gadzhalov.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) because of an injury.
Foul by Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical).
Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Louis Longridge replaces David Templeton.
Attempt saved. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.