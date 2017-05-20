Bradford City 0-1 Millwall

Millwall's victory over Bradford sees them return to the Championship following relegation in 2015

Steve Morison volleyed a late winner as Millwall won promotion to the Championship with victory over Bradford in the League One play-off final.

Bradford controlled the first half, Jordan Archer saving well to stop Billy Clarke giving them the lead at Wembley.

Millwall improved and Jed Wallace dragged a shot wide when put through.

But Morison stabbed in Lee Gregory's header to send Millwall to the second tier after two years away, with Lions fans invading the pitch at full-time.

Tony McMahon had Bradford's best chance to equalise in stoppage time, but the full-back could only fire wide from a tight angle.

Millwall fans flooded on to the pitch at the final whistle, but although a small number of supporters confronted Bradford's dejected players there did not appear to be signs of serious trouble.

Those scenes could do nothing to dampen the Lions' players spirits, however, as they laid to rest their demons from play-off final defeat by Barnsley a year ago.

Missed opportunity for Bradford

Jordan Archer pulled off a fingertip save to deny Billy Clark from Bradford's best chance

Bradford were aiming to return to the Championship for the first time since suffering relegation in 2004, and they looked well set to do so after a dominant first-half showing.

Clarke and Mark Marshall were particularly influential, regularly finding space in between Millwall's defence and midfield.

But the Bantams were punished for poor decisions and the lack of a final ball, with Clarke's chance their only real opportunity.

Marshall broke free down the left on a counter-attack, and weighted his through ball perfectly into the path of Clarke.

But Archer - who conceded twice in 20 minutes in Millwall's defeat by Barnsley at Wembley last season - made a wonderful save to his left to turn the ball behind.

Millwall banish their demons

Steve Morison scored Millwall's winner five minutes from time

Millwall made a similarly slow start to this year's final, but this time Archer and his defence held firm against waves of pressure.

Neil Harris' side emerged a different team after the break, with Wallace inches away from handing his side the lead after being played through by Gregory.

Bradford offered less of a threat as the game went on, and Millwall's direct approach finally paid dividends inside the final 10 minutes.

Wallace's cross from the left was flicked on brilliantly by Gregory, with Morison holding off James Meredith at the back post to secure his side a place in the Championship.