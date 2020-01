From the section

Swansea stayed up after they won at Sunderland on Saturday and Hull lost at Palace on Sunday

Hull City were relegated from the Premier League after a weekend of high drama as the season edges towards a close.

Saturday, 13 May

Premier League

Man City 2-1 Leicester City

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City

Stoke 1-4 Arsenal

Scottish Premiership

Rangers 2-1 Hearts

Dundee 1-1 Ross County

Hamilton Academical 0-1 Motherwell

Kilmarnock 2-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

St Johnstone 1-0 Partick Thistle

Championship

Fulham 1-1 Reading

Sunday, 14 May

Premier League

Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City

West Ham 0-4 Liverpool

Tottenham 2-1 Man Utd

Championship play-off

Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday