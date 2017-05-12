Jack Wilshere: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe wishes midfielder well

Jack Wilshere has 34 England caps but has not represented his country since June 2016

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he is identifying transfer targets for next season - and is unlikely to re-sign England midfielder Jack Wilshere

Wilshere, 25, has been on loan with the Cherries most of the season from Arsenal but has missed the end of the campaign with a fractured leg.

"I think it's going to be really difficult for us," said Howe, when asked on Friday about the chances of re-signing Wilshere.

"We wish him well for the future."

After signing at the end of August, England international Wilshere made 27 league appearances for the Cherries - including five as a substitute - without scoring, although he managed two assists.

Scans revealed a hairline crack in Wilshere's left fibula after he was injured during a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham on 15 April.

"When we signed him on loan, and I have said this many times, the plan was for him to stay for a season and then to go back to Arsenal to evaluate his future," added Howe, whose side have secured a third straight season in the Premier League.

Bournemouth are 11th in the Premier League table, eight points above the relegation zone, with two games remaining at home to Burnley (15:00 BST) on Saturday and away to Leicester on 21 May (15:00 BST).