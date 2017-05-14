Crystal Palace 4-0 Hull City

Premier League
Christian Benteke scores Crystal Palace's second goal against Hull City
Christian Benteke has scored 15 Premier League goals this season - the same number as Chelsea's Eden Hazard

Hull City were relegated from the Premier League with one game to go after a heavy defeat at Crystal Palace, a result which secures top-flight survival for Sam Allardyce's team.

Marco Silva's side went behind after a shocking error just two minutes and 11 seconds into a game they needed to win to give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia missed a simple clearance, allowing Wilfried Zaha to run clear and slot beyond goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Christian Benteke's header doubled Palace's lead while late goals from Luka Milivojevic, from the penalty spot, and substitute Patrick van Aanholt, completed Hull's misery.

The Tigers, who failed to register a shot on target on Sunday, will join Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the Championship next season.

This result also means Swansea City, who were bottom of the table and four points from safety at the start of 2017, stay up.

Relegation a sad day for Hull - Silva

Where did it go wrong for Hull?

Hull are back in the second tier one year after winning promotion at Wembley by beating Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final.

Their plans following a Premier League return seemed to be in disarray when manger Steve Bruce left in July following a breakdown in his relationship with vice-chairman Ehab Allam.

Mike Phelan was appointed caretaker for the start of the campaign and the former Manchester United assistant steered the Tigers to back-to-back wins. He was named manager of the month for August.

However, the season quickly unravelled with Hull winning just one of the next 18 league games before Phelan was sacked on 3 January.

Hull City are relegated 12 months after winning promotion by beating Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final
The Tigers were also rocked by the loss of £10m midfield summer signing Ryan Mason to a fractured skull after clashing heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.

Then Robert Snodgrass, who remains the club's leading league scorer this season with seven goals, joined West Ham for £10.2m.

Silva took over with the club rooted to the foot of the table and despite six wins in eight home games, the Portuguese failed to mastermind an away win in nine attempts.

Palace turn on the style to confirm survival

Three straight defeats had left Palace's top-flight place up in the air, but there was never any doubt about the outcome of this game once Zaha pounced on Ranocchia's mistake to score Palace's quickest league goal for three years.

The on-loan defender from Inter Milan completely missed a straightforward clearance and Zaha kept his composure to net his seventh in the league this season.

Palace then built on their lead when Benteke rose inside the six-yard area to power Jason Puncheon's header into the net.

The visitors were denied a penalty when Puncheon appeared to handle inside his own penalty area before two late goals sealed Hull's fate.

But Referee Martin Atkinson did point to the spot when Michael Dawson marked his return by sending Jeffrey Schlupp sprawling inside the area which allowed Milivojevic to make it 3-0.

Hull, who have the league's worst defence, were completely overrun and it went from bad to worse for the visitors, with Van Aanholt finding the net after latching onto James McArthur's pass.

Man of the match - Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace)

Although he appeared to deliberately handle the ball inside his own penalty area, Jason Puncheon was excellent throughout and provided the corner for Christian Benteke to make it 2-0
'We failed in our target' - manager reaction

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce: "It's always a relief. The nervous tension was around the building today.

"For us to apply ourselves as we did, almost perfectly, was excellent. It's four goals, a clean sheet and we were able to enjoy the last 15 minutes.

Palace delivered class performance - Allardyce

"It was a class performance. We completely nullified Hull's possession."

Hull City boss Marco Silva: "Today we came here to play one final and we started in a bad way. It gave Palace what they wanted for the match. They knew what was in it for them.

"We tried but conceded again and it finished the game. We tried to make changes at half-time for a small reaction. Possession is not enough. You have to take the right decisions. At this level it makes a difference.

"When the club came to me, we knew we were taking on a big risk. But we had one target, to stay in the Premier League. We did our best to improve the boys in the team and that was our job."

Hull City captain Michael Dawson: "It is very hard. The season has been a long, hard slog and it is a sad day.

"You work hard all year and then you get relegated, you have to pick yourselves up and we know what to do in the Championship.

"Marco Silva has done a fantastic job since he came in. He has done remarkably well to give us half a chance but we just came up short."

Away form costs Hull - the stats

  • Hull will finish the season with a league-low six away points.
  • The Tigers are the 33rd side to be relegated from the Premier League the season after gaining promotion to the top flight.
  • Hull have conceded a league-high 14 goals from corners this season.
  • Tigers defender Curtis Davies is the 13th player to feature in four-plus Premier League relegation campaigns.
  • Hull have conceded 13 penalties this season, more than any other side in a single Premier League campaign.
  • This is Crystal Palace's joint-biggest winning margin in Premier League history (also 5-1 v Newcastle in November 2015).

What's next?

Palace will be able to travel to Manchester United on the 21 May (15:00 BST) knowing they will be playing in the Premier League next season. At the same time, Hull bring the curtain down on a poor season at home to Tottenham.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 2Ward
  • 34Kelly
  • 5TomkinsSubstituted forDelaneyat 86'minutes
  • 31Schlupp
  • 42PuncheonBooked at 41mins
  • 28Milivojevic
  • 11Zaha
  • 7CabayeBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 62'minutes
  • 10TownsendSubstituted forvan Aanholtat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Benteke

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 4Flamini
  • 9Campbell
  • 18McArthur
  • 26Sako
  • 27Delaney

Hull

  • 16Jakupovic
  • 5MaguireSubstituted forDaviesat 50'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 21DawsonBooked at 84mins
  • 13RanocchiaSubstituted forBowenat 45'minutes
  • 3RobertsonBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMaloneyat 45'minutes
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 10A N'DiayeBooked at 80mins
  • 11ClucasBooked at 90mins
  • 17Grosicki
  • 40Evandro
  • 24Niasse

Substitutes

  • 6Davies
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 15Maloney
  • 18Mbokani
  • 23Marshall
  • 29Bowen
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
25,176

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamHull
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Hull City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 4, Hull City 0.

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sam Clucas (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sam Clucas (Hull City).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.

Booking

Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Hull City 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.

Foul by Evandro (Hull City).

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

Booking

Curtis Davies (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Curtis Davies (Hull City).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney replaces James Tomkins.

Goal!

Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Hull City 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Michael Dawson (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Michael Dawson (Hull City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp draws a foul in the penalty area.

Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Evandro (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Booking

Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City).

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt replaces Andros Townsend because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.

Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Kamil Grosicki (Hull City).

Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City).

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

