Dundee United 3-0 Greenock Morton (aggregate: 5-1)

Dundee United will face Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership promotion play-off semi-final after a 5-1 aggregate win over Morton.
United led 2-1 after the first leg at Cappielow and second-half goals from Simon Murray, Wato Kuate and Blair Spittal settled the tie at Tannadice.
Ray McKinnon's men face Championship runners-up Falkirk on the 16 and 19 May, with the first leg at Tannadice.
The Bairns lost the play-off final last term, and United were relegated.
With former United boss Peter Houston guiding Falkirk to second place in the division, third-placed United were left to battle with Morton and the visitors started this match brightly.
However, wasteful delivery and a failure to take advantage of several set pieces limited them to one Kudus Oyenuga effort that went narrowly wide in the first half.
Morton goalkeeper Jamie McGowan - standing in for the ill Derek Gaston - produced an excellent one-handed save to prevent Tony Andreu's header finding the net.
But, like the first leg, United took control in the second half and Murray netted his 16th goal of the season. Thomas O'Ware failed to deal with Stewart Murdoch's cross and striker Murray pounced to finish from six yards.
Morton had an immediate chance to get back into the tie, but Oyenuga could only head over Aiden Nesbitt's cross from the left.
The Tangerines did not waste any time punishing their visitors and it came out of the blue.
Kuate picked the ball up 25 yards out and pinged a superb strike into the top-left corner for his first goal since joining United in March.
The job was completed when Spittal burst into the box and finished Murray's cut-back. He - like Murray - had scored in the first leg.
Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon: "It was a pretty even first half. Morton made it difficult, battled, and we had to match that. The second half I thought we were excellent, they played some really, really nice football, got it down, moved it and linked the play very well, and I'm delighted with the result.
"Our form's been going the last six or seven weeks - we probably should have won every game on the chances created. I did say if we got a wee bit of luck in front of goal our luck would change.
"But I think they're starting to get the rewards for their performances - they certainly did tonight."
Morton manager Jim Duffy: "I think 5-1 is a very unfair scoreline. Both games we've dominated the first half, but the game's about 90 minutes, not dominating for periods.
"It's what you do in that period that's important - you've got to be clinical and we didn't show that in the opposition penalty box.
"Tactically, our organisation was terrific, but you've got to hurt the opposition when you're controlling the game. And Dundee United's wee bit of extra quality and physicality in key areas eventually made them comprehensive winners."
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Bell
- 8Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 14EdjengueleBooked at 35mins
- 24Robson
- 7Spittal
- 16FloodSubstituted forTelferat 66'minutes
- 17Kuate
- 19Andreu
- 9MurraySubstituted forCooteat 84'minutes
- 18MikkelsenSubstituted forFraserat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 5Donaldson
- 10Fraser
- 12Telfer
- 21Zwick
- 22Coote
- 35Allardice
Morton
- 30McGowan
- 6Doyle
- 3Lamie
- 4O'Ware
- 17Russell
- 11NesbittSubstituted forMcDonaghat 72'minutes
- 21Murdoch
- 10LindsaySubstituted forShanklandat 69'minutes
- 8ForbesSubstituted forTidserat 63'minutes
- 7Oliver
- 9Oyenuga
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 12Tidser
- 14Scullion
- 16Shankland
- 18McDonagh
- 37Tiffoney
- 39Strapp
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 6,606
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, Morton 0.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Dundee United).
Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Fraser replaces Thomas Mikkelsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Alistair Coote replaces Simon Murray.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 3, Morton 0. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Telfer.
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Simon Murray (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Blair Spittal (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Russell (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jamie McDonagh replaces Aidan Nesbitt.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Ricki Lamie (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lawrence Shankland replaces Jamie Lindsay.
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Blair Spittal (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Russell (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Charlie Telfer replaces Willo Flood.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Morton 0. Wato Kuate (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Mark Russell.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Michael Tidser replaces Ross Forbes.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Morton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 0. Simon Murray (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Kudus Oyenuga (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).