Scottish Premiership highlights: Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic

Champions Celtic scored three times in a blistering opening 11 minutes to overcome Aberdeen at Pittodrie and move to within two games of completing an unbeaten Scottish Premiership season.

Dedryck Boyata headed Celtic in front in three minutes, with Stuart Armstrong doubling the lead five minutes later.

Leigh Griffiths fired in a third, before Jonny Hayes gave the Dons hope with a curling shot within 60 seconds.

But the hosts could not to stop Celtic taking their points tally to 100.

Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic: Derek McInnes and Brendan Rodgers post-match interviews

Derek McInnes' side may look back ruefully at referee Steven McLean's decision not to award them a penalty when Craig Gordon collided with Graeme Shinnie.

But they will likely also reflect on their slow start to a fantastic contest, with Celtic apparently out of sight within 11 minutes.

Patrick Roberts signalled an early warning when he escaped and tested Joe Lewis, but that was not heeded and Griffiths' deep corner was headed in by an unchallenged Boyata.

Wonderful Griffiths skill created the second, the striker escaping on the right and feeding Callum McGregor. His shot was blocked by Shay Logan, but Armstrong was on hand to slam in a composed finish.

It quickly got even worse for Aberdeen. Griffiths turned, fired powerfully from distance and found the net, although Lewis should have done better than help the ball into his top-right corner.

Dedryck Boyata opens the scoring after just three minutes

It was a devastating start from the champions and the game looked finished. Aberdeen boss McInnes must have feared his side were on course for a damaging hammering in the run up to their meeting with Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

But the Dons showed remarkable strength and ability to claw their way back in. Hayes was the inspiration for a revival when he turned and fired a wonderful left foot shot over Gordon and into the net.

Jayden Stockley should have netted a second moments later but his header slid marginally wide.

Aberdeen pressed on with confidence and Niall McGinn could only hit straight at Gordon from a great position. It could have been 3-3, or 5-3, with both sides looking likely to score again.

Shinnie claimed for a penalty when he nicked the ball before Gordon took him out but referee McLean said no, much to Aberdeen's fury. It looked a spot-kick and could have made such a difference.

It was mainly Aberdeen pushing forward in the second period. Kenny McLean should have hit the target when he broke into the box but fired off-target, as did McGinn shortly after.

Leigh Griffiths took his goals tally to 16 for the season

With the home side unable to turn pressure into goals, Nir Bitton's introduction for Celtic seemed to take the sting out of the game in the latter stages.

Both teams have much to ponder before coming together again at Hampden Park; positives and negatives.

Aberdeen looked all over the place defensively in the early stages, but responded strongly and caused Celtic problems. From that, they will take great belief.

Celtic manager Rodgers will be disappointed at how things panned out after that clinical opening period.

His side failed to control long periods of the contest and had to absorb a lot of pressure, which they did, but more than was comfortable.

However, the champions did demonstrate that when they fire, they are pretty much unstoppable.