Nigel Reo-Coker: Midfielder signs for Norwegian club IK Start

Nigel Reo-Coker played in West Ham United's 2006 FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool
Former West Ham United and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has joined Norwegian second-tier club IK Start.

Reo-Coker, 32, joined Granada on trial on Tony Adams' first full day as head coach of the Spanish club, earlier this month.

Adams later said he would be offering Reo-Coker a contract but the player was unveiled by IK Start on Wednesday.

Reo-Coker has not played in England since turning down a contract extension at Ipswich Town in 2013.

He has played for teams in Major League Soccer in America since leaving Ipswich four years ago.

Reo-Coker's new club are fifth in the table having been relegated from the top tier last season.

