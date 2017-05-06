Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt 98

Juan Bernat scored his second goal of the season for Bayern Munich

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich beat Darmstadt to relegate the league's bottom team into the second tier.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had already clinched their 27th championship with three games to go by thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0 last week.

Spain full-back Juan Bernat netted on Saturday with a well-taken finish, while Bayern goalkeeper Tom Starke saved Hamit Altintop's penalty late on.

Second-placed RB Leipzig enjoyed a 4-1 win at Hertha Berlin.

Both Timo Werner and Davie Selke netted twice for the visitors, with a Rani Khedira own goal providing Hertha's goal.

Borussia Dortmund, who won the German title in 2011-12, jumped ahead of opponents Hoffenheim into third place with a 2-1 win courtesy of Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goals.

Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric grabbed a late consolation from the penalty spot, but Julian Nagelsmann's team dropped to fourth.

At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened Wolfsburg picked up a vital 2-0 victory away at Eintracht Frankfurt to move clear of trouble. Daniel Didavi and former Germany striker Mario Gomez netting for Andries Jonker's side.

Former European champions Hamburg, who are in the relegation play-off place, host Mainz on Sunday (14:30 BST).