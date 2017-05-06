Spanish La Liga
Granada0Real Madrid4

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez has scored seven times in his past nine appearances for Real Madrid

Real Madrid moved level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga after thrashing Tony Adams' Granada side.

Real made nine changes and were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but took the lead within three minutes and were 4-0 up after only 35 minutes.

James Rodriguez scored from Lucas Vazquez's pull-back, before Rodriguez headed in a second shortly afterwards.

Alvaro Morata blasted in a third and then shot into the top corner for a fourth to seal the easy victory.

Barcelona had beaten Villarreal 4-1 to move three points clear earlier on Saturday, before Real's dominant victory brought them back level.

Barca, who have two La Liga matches left, are top by virtue of their head-to-head record in matches against Real, but Zinedine Zidane's side have one game in hand as they aim for their first league title in five seasons.

Zidane made nine changes from the side that won 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, but were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes.

They should have scored more goals as Vazquez hit the crossbar and Casemiro missed an open goal on an easy night for the European champions.

Former England captain Adams was the surprise appointment to take charge of Granada in April, but he has now lost all five of his matches in charge, with the team only scoring one goal in that time.

They were in the bottom three when Adams became the manager, and the club's relegation was confirmed last weekend.

The race for La Liga - remaining fixtures

Barcelona (84 points, played 36)Real Madrid (84 points, played 35)
14 May: Las Palmas (a)14 May: Sevilla (h)
21 May: Eibar (h)17 May: Celta Vigo (a)
21 May: Malaga (a)

Line-ups

Granada

  • 13Ochoa
  • 22Foulquier
  • 29Hongla
  • 25IngasonBooked at 88mins
  • 3G Silva
  • 26Angban
  • 21KrhinSubstituted forLombánat 45'minutes
  • 19Cuenca
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forEntrena Gálvezat 81'minutes
  • 34MalléSubstituted forHenry Agboat 18'minutes
  • 7Ramos

Substitutes

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 5Henry Agbo
  • 6Lombán
  • 10Boga
  • 15Atzili
  • 17Nunes Vezo
  • 30Entrena Gálvez

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 23Danilo
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 15da Silva Coentrão
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forBenzemaat 59'minutes
  • 21Morata

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 12Marcelo
  • 18Mariano
  • 19Modric
  • 22Isco
  • 25Yáñez
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
19,161

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 0, Real Madrid 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Real Madrid 4.

Attempt missed. Entrena (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Booking

Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF).

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Danilo.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nacho.

Attempt blocked. Adrián Ramos (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Cuenca.

Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Real Madrid).

Victorien Angban (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mariano following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Adrián Ramos (Granada CF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Uche.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt blocked. Entrena (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián Ramos.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Victorien Angban (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Entrena replaces Andreas Pereira.

Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.

Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gastón Silva (Granada CF).

James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Lucas Vázquez.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrián Ramos (Granada CF).

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt saved. Gastón Silva (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Cuenca.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Casemiro.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th May 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atl Madrid36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Ath Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8Eibar36159125446854
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10Alavés351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Dep La Coruña35711173959-2032
17Leganés3579193053-2330
18Sporting Gijón3669213970-3127
19Granada3648242878-5020
20Osasuna35310223784-4719
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you