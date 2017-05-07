Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Preston North End 0.
Wolves 1-0 Preston North End
-
Wolves captain Danny Batth scored the only goal of the game to round off the Championship season with victory against Preston North End at Molineux.
Batth struck with a first-minute header from Jordan Graham's corner - his fourth goal of the season.
North End finished the season with just one point from their past six matches.
But this was only Wolves' eighth home win in 23 attempts this season to leave Paul Lambert's side 15th in the table, four points behind 11th-placed Preston.
The hosts made the perfect start when winger Graham, making his first start since January 2016 after his long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, won a corner with his run into the area.
He then floated over the kick which Batth met with a powerful header at the far post to secure Wolves' eighth win in their last nine final-day league matches at home.
Batth was inches away from doubling Wolves' advantage when he flashed another header narrowly wide following a ball from Andreas Weimann.
Wolves were by far the more positive-looking side and should have made the game safe with two early second-half chances for Nouha Dicko.
Preston finally threatened with two Jordan Hugill headers, the second of which was saved in the top corner by Harry Burgoyne, who also saved from substitute Daryl Horgan.
Wolves head coach Paul Lambert:
"I have been successful on a lot of fronts - as a player I was successful in Europe, I played in two European finals, I played in the World Cup and I won the biggest honour in club football (the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund), so I know what success is.
"I want the club to have success and to have a fighting chance that you have something to play for towards the end of the season.
"If we can get the consistency levels and get some lads in to help the current group then this could be an unbelievable club.
"If we can get that help then this club has a great chance and the work starts now to make this club the best it can be."
Preston manager Simon Grayson:
"Obviously, we are disappointed with the way that the season has panned out. But you've got to look at the bigger picture.
"I am immensely proud of the players with what they have done this season. If someone had said we would finish the season above Aston Villa we would have taken that.
"We have finished above a lot of teams who have got bigger resources, so I don't want the last month to cloud what has been a really good season.
"The players have just run out of steam that they have had for 90% of the season."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 31Burgoyne
- 16Coady
- 6Batth
- 30Hause
- 3Azevedo Ferreira Sá Pereira
- 4Edwards
- 27SaissBooked at 63mins
- 63WeimannSubstituted forIorfaat 87'minutes
- 26Enobakhare
- 11GrahamSubstituted forMasonat 64'minutes
- 9DickoSubstituted forBödvarssonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stearman
- 8Saville
- 10Mason
- 14Evans
- 18Iorfa
- 21Lonergan
- 22Bödvarsson
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 6BrowningSubstituted forHuntingtonat 52'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 24Boyle
- 27Baptiste
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forHorganat 72'minutes
- 12Gallagher
- 4PearsonBooked at 78mins
- 17Spurr
- 14McGeady
- 25HugillSubstituted forBeckfordat 67'minutes
- 21May
Substitutes
- 7Horgan
- 8Browne
- 10Beckford
- 11Johnson
- 23Huntington
- 37Robinson
- 40Hudson
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 20,163
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Preston North End 0.
Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. Daryl Horgan (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermaine Beckford.
Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Gallagher (Preston North End).
Attempt blocked. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Attempt blocked. Paul Huntington (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermaine Beckford.
Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Daryl Horgan (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dominic Iorfa replaces Andreas Weimann.
Booking
Paul Huntington (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Huntington (Preston North End).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Thomas Spurr (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Preston North End. Paul Huntington tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Silvio with a cross.
Booking
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Nouha Dicko.
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Boyle (Preston North End).
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daryl Horgan replaces Tom Barkhuizen.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Coady following a fast break.
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Andrew Boyle (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jermaine Beckford replaces Jordan Hugill.
Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Spurr with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Joe Mason replaces Jordan Graham.
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aiden McGeady following a set piece situation.