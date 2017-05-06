National League - 2nd Leg
Tranmere2Aldershot2

Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Aldershot Town (agg: 5-2)

Tranmere Rovers celebrate
James Norwood's late goal guaranteed Tranmere's place in the National League promotion final at Wembley on 14 May

Tranmere are 90 minutes away from ending their two-year Football League exile after coming through their National League play-off semi-final with Aldershot.

Rovers cruised to a 3-0 win in the away leg on Wednesday and drew 2-2 at Prenton Park, making them 5-2 aggregate winners.

It looked like being another victory for Tranmere as they went ahead 31 minutes in, Cole Stockton putting away his 24th of the season as he took down a flick-on and finished smartly.

Aldershot's race looked run but they found a goal back before the break, Bernard Mensah driving in to give them hope.

Lois Maynard hit the post for Tranmere after the restart but Aldershot responded by taking the lead, Jeff Hughes putting through his own goal from a cross into the box.

There were 40 minutes remaining at that stage but the Shots could not make Tranmere sweat further and were in fact caught on the break in time added on, James Norwood equalising.

Some fans spilled onto the field in celebration and Tranmere now wait to see who they will face at Wembley on 14 May, with Forest Green and Dagenham tied at 1-1 before their second leg on Sunday.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 22Buxton
  • 6Ihiekwe
  • 24Hughes
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 5McNulty
  • 20Maynard
  • 23Stockton
  • 11Jennings
  • 10NorwoodBooked at 74mins
  • 38WallaceSubstituted forManganat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Cook
  • 13Turner
  • 16Dunn
  • 19Mangan
  • 39Collins

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 2ArnoldBooked at 90mins
  • 22Reynolds
  • 16GallagherSubstituted forKellermanat 72'minutes
  • 3Straker
  • 5Evans
  • 15Oyeleke
  • 11Mensah
  • 19KanuSubstituted forFenelonat 72'minutes
  • 9Rendell
  • 10McClure

Substitutes

  • 7Fenelon
  • 12Alexander
  • 17Kellerman
  • 18Hyam
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 2. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Nick Arnold (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Idris Kanu.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Jake Gallagher.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Wallace.

Goal!

Own Goal by Jeff Hughes, Tranmere Rovers. Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 2.

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 1. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 0. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City46309783404399
2Tranmere46298979394095
3Forest Green4625111088563286
4Dag & Red462661479532684
5Aldershot4623131066372982
6Dover462471585632279
7Barrow4620151172531975
8Gateshead4619131472512170
9Macclesfield46208186457768
10Bromley46188205966-762
11Boreham Wood461513184948158
12Sutton United461513186163-258
13Wrexham461513184761-1458
14Maidstone United461610205975-1658
15Eastleigh461415175663-757
16Solihull Moors461510216275-1355
17Torquay461411215461-753
18Woking461411216680-1453
19Chester461410226371-852
20Guiseley461312215067-1751
21York461117185570-1550
22Braintree46139245176-2548
23Southport46109275297-4539
24North Ferriby United46123313282-5039
View full National League table

