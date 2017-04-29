Bristol Rovers: First-team coach Steve Yates to leave the club at season's end

Steve Yates
Steve Yates came through the Bristol Rovers academy and helped them win promotion to the Second Division

Bristol Rovers first team coach Steve Yates will leave the club at the end of the current season to return to Crete.

Yates, 47, made over 200 appearances for Rovers as a player between 1988 and 1993, helping win promotion in 1990.

He returned as the Pirates' kit man in 2013 and was made first-team coach by manager Darrell Clarke in 2014, but is now leaving to move back to Greece.

"I will always be grateful to Darrell for giving me a coaching role at this, my club," he said in a club statement.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you