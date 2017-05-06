Match ends, Hibernian 1, St. Mirren 1.
Hibernian 1-1 St Mirren
St Mirren preserved their Scottish Championship status with a final-day draw against league winners Hibernian.
The point ensured Saints finish in seventh place, avoiding the relegation play-off berth.
The visitors had to come from behind after veteran Grant Holt nudged the champions ahead four minutes into the second half.
Rory Loy fired low into the Hibs net on the hour mark, and the Buddies held on to remain a Championship club.
The result completed a remarkable Saints turnaround under boss Jack Ross - who succeeded Alex Rae in October - with the Paisley side propping up the table as recently as late March.
For Neil Lennon's champions, with the title already secured, this day marked the culmination of a three-year slog in the second tier. Roared on by a huge home support in celebratory mood, Hibs flew into action and should have been ahead after just three minutes.
John McGinn floated a cross into the box which was knocked down by Holt to the onrushing Andrew Shinnie, but the midfielder's effort from eight yards soared high over the crossbar.
Hibs winger Martin Boyle then utilised his searing pace to speed clear of his marker, but slipped just as he was poised to pull the trigger.
Knowing a point would keep them safe, St Mirren rarely threatened the home goal, but the visitors did have claims for a penalty waved away by referee Alan Muir when Lewis Morgan tumbled to the ground under David Gray's challenge.
The dynamic changed less than five minutes after the interval when Holt reacted first to McGinn's ball into the box, and although there may have been a touch by Saints defender Gary McKenzie, the Hibernian striker will claim the opening goal.
Ross reacted with a tactical switch, pushing last weekend's hat-trick scorer Stevie Mallan further forward to support striker Loy - a move that paid off with half an hour to play.
Kyle Magennis drove into the box and played in Mallan, who in turn found Loy, with the on-loan Dundee forward firing home from 16 yards out.
With 10-man Raith Rovers beating Ayr United, that strike - joyously greeted by the 1,800-strong travelling support - ensured Saints escaped a second-bottom finish, and a relegation play-off.
Hibs' top scorer Jason Cummings came close to a dramatic late winner but his shot whistled inches wide of Billy O'Brien's left-hand post, and as Muir blew the full-time whistle, both sets of fans were able to celebrate for very different reasons.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
