Rory Donnelly: Gillingham suspend NI man before crucial League One game

Donnelly moved from Swansea to Gillingham in the summer of 2015

Former Cliftonville striker Rory Donnelly has been suspended by Gillingham two days before the club's most crucial game of the season.

A statement by the League One club said the 25-year-old Belfastman had been suspended "with immediate effect".

"The club will make no further comment on the matter at this stage," added the Gillingham statement.

The Gills need a victory away to Northampton on Sunday to guarantee their League One status.

Donnelly, who is out of contract this summer, has scored 12 goals in 66 appearances since joining Gillingham from Swansea in the summer of 2015.

The Northern Ireland man scored in last weekend's 3-2 home defeat by Fleetwood Town.