Granada 0-2 Malaga

Malaga secured their own survival with the victory

Granada suffered a third defeat in as many games under caretaker boss Tony Adams to move closer to relegation.

Sandro scored twice for Malaga to keep Granada seven points adrift, with only four La Liga games remaining.

Former Arsenal and England defender Adams, who was sporting director at Granada, is only expected to stay in charge until the end of the season.

"Nobody wants relegation on their CV. The players need to keep fighting and giving everything," he said.

Granada are yet to score in their three games under Adams, who was relegated to the fourth tier of English football in his first managerial job at Wycombe in 2004.

Adams added: "We started the game brightly, but then seemed to lose confidence. In the second half Malaga exposed our weakness. We tried, but we weren't good enough.

"I need to get the team motivated. We've got to give the fans something to cheer about."