Fans interrupt Saint-Etienne's behind-closed-doors Ligue 1 game with Rennes
Saint-Etienne's Ligue 1 draw with Rennes was interrupted after fans sneaked into the stadium when the match was being played behind closed doors.
The hosts had been sanctioned for crowd trouble during a derby against Lyon in February.
Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing room in the 16th minute, with the fans finally leaving the stadium quietly after 15 minutes.
Robert Beric put the hosts ahead when the match resumed, but Mexer levelled.
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 25MalcuitBooked at 85mins
- 2Théophile-Catherine
- 24Perrin
- 33Pierre GabrielSubstituted forMaigaat 84'minutes
- 14Veretout
- 17Selnaes
- 11Saivet
- 21Hamouma
- 27BericSubstituted forGhezaliat 89'minutes
- 8CorgnetSubstituted forNordinat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Polomat
- 4Lacroix
- 18Lemoine
- 30Moulin
- 31Nordin
- 32Maiga
- 34Ghezali
Rennes
- 1Costil
- 5Teodósio Mendes
- 4SitoeBooked at 23mins
- 32GnagnonSubstituted forSaidat 78'minutes
- 15BensebainiBooked at 9mins
- 7Mubele
- 26PrcicBooked at 16minsSubstituted forFernandesat 75'minutes
- 21André
- 24Baal
- 28Gourcuff
- 13Sio
Substitutes
- 6Fernandes
- 8Chantôme
- 11Said
- 16M'bolhi
- 19Cavare
- 23Hunou
- 25Ribeiro Figueiredo
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Second Half ends, St Etienne 1, Rennes 1.
Attempt missed. Digbo Maiga (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Digbo Maiga (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Benoit Costil.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Mexer.
Attempt missed. Lamine Ghezali (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Mexer.
Offside, St Etienne. Ole Selnaes tries a through ball, but Loic Perrin is caught offside.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Pedro Mendes.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Lamine Ghezali replaces Robert Beric.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Arnaud Nordin replaces Benjamin Corgnet.
Giovanni Sio (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (St Etienne).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Rennes) because of an injury.
Booking
Kevin Malcuit (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yoann Gourcuff (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Malcuit (St Etienne).
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Digbo Maiga replaces Ronael Pierre Gabriel.
Foul by Pedro Mendes (Rennes).
Ronael Pierre Gabriel (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Benjamin André (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Benjamin Corgnet (St Etienne).
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Wesley Said replaces Joris Gnagnon because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Gelson Fernandes replaces Sanjin Prcic.
Benjamin André (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Corgnet (St Etienne).
Attempt blocked. Ole Selnaes (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Foul by Giovanni Sio (Rennes).
Kevin Malcuit (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yoann Gourcuff (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ole Selnaes (St Etienne).
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Loic Perrin.
Attempt blocked. Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Mendes.
Giovanni Sio (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (St Etienne).