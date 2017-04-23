Fans interrupt Saint-Etienne's behind-closed-doors Ligue 1 game with Rennes

From the section

Saint-Etienne are currently seventh in Ligue 1

Saint-Etienne's Ligue 1 draw with Rennes was interrupted after fans sneaked into the stadium when the match was being played behind closed doors.

The hosts had been sanctioned for crowd trouble during a derby against Lyon in February.

Referee Ruddy Buquet sent the players to the dressing room in the 16th minute, with the fans finally leaving the stadium quietly after 15 minutes.

Robert Beric put the hosts ahead when the match resumed, but Mexer levelled.