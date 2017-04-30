Scunthorpe United 3-1 Coventry City

Scunthorpe scored two goals in the final six minutes to complete a come-from-behind victory over Coventry which saw them finish third in League One.

The already-relegated Sky Blues struck first via Vladimir Gadzhev nine minutes before the break, but three second-half strikes saw the home side run out convincing winners.

The Iron had started the match the brighter of the two teams - with visiting goalkeeper Lee Burge denying Kevin van Veen and Paddy Madden - before Gadzhev's shot deflected off a home defender to put them in front.

Scunthorpe equalised via Van Veen's stunning, 20-yard curler seven minutes after the restart and, after Joe Anyon had produced a smart save to thwart George Roberts, they went on to take command.

Neil Bishop rifled in from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute and substitute Hakeeb Adelakun compounded Coventry's misery as the contest neared stoppage time.

Scunthorpe will face Millwall in the play-off semi-finals.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.