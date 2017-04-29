Championship
Brighton0Bristol City1

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Bristol City

Josh Brownhill
Josh Brownhill's goal was his first for the club

Brighton missed the chance to secure the Championship title as Bristol City won to guarantee survival.

The Seagulls, who are a point clear of Newcastle, now must at least match the Magpies' result on 7 May to finish top.

They fell behind when Josh Brownhill powered home a header from Matty Taylor's cross before the break.

The closest Brighton came to a leveller was a stoppage-time header from Glenn Murray that was straight at Robins' keeper Frank Fielding.

Brighton have now lost both their games since being promoted to the Premier League on 17 April.

The Seagulls will be crowned champions if they beat mid-table Aston Villa on the last day of the season but anything less could see Newcastle win the title when they host Barnsley at St James' Park.

Manager Chris Hughton will have been disappointed with the flat performance his side put on in front of a packed Amex Stadium, with Bristol City centre halves Aden Flint and Bailey Wright able to comfortably deal with a series of harmless crosses as the Seagulls looked for a route back into the game.

Victory for Bristol City dispelled their lingering relegation fears and means Lee Johnson's men have won four of their past five games.

They could and perhaps should have extended the lead given to them by Brownhill's first goal for the club but Taylor totally miscued from close range.

Line-ups

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Bruno
  • 4Hünemeier
  • 5DunkSubstituted forTomoriat 89'minutes
  • 3Bong
  • 11Knockaert
  • 6Stephens
  • 7KayalSubstituted forSidwellat 62'minutes
  • 8SkalakBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutes
  • 17Murray
  • 10Hemed

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 14Sidwell
  • 15Murphy
  • 20March
  • 23Rosenior
  • 27Tomori
  • 28Akpom

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 2Little
  • 4Flint
  • 42Wright
  • 3BryanBooked at 65mins
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Smith
  • 21PackBooked at 47mins
  • 20PatersonSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 90'minutes
  • 12TaylorSubstituted forReidat 77'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forDjuricat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Tomlin
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 14Reid
  • 22Djuric
  • 23Magnusson
  • 31Hegeler
  • 33Giefer
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
30,338

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Bristol City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Bristol City 1.

Hand ball by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Jamie Paterson.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Fikayo Tomori replaces Lewis Dunk.

Attempt blocked. Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a headed pass.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by David Stockdale.

Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan Djuric with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno.

Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March following a corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bobby Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Milan Djuric replaces Tammy Abraham.

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Little (Bristol City).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Bobby Reid replaces Matty Taylor.

Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno with a cross.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.

Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell replaces Beram Kayal.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton45288973393492
2Newcastle452871082404291
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheff Wed452491259431681
5Huddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds452281560461474
8Norwich4519101681691267
9Derby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18QPR45158225262-1053
19Burton451313194759-1252
20Birmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn451115195064-1448
23Wigan451011243956-1741
24Rotherham4557333997-5822
View full Championship table

