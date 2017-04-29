Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Bristol City 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Bristol City
Brighton missed the chance to secure the Championship title as Bristol City won to guarantee survival.
The Seagulls, who are a point clear of Newcastle, now must at least match the Magpies' result on 7 May to finish top.
They fell behind when Josh Brownhill powered home a header from Matty Taylor's cross before the break.
The closest Brighton came to a leveller was a stoppage-time header from Glenn Murray that was straight at Robins' keeper Frank Fielding.
Brighton have now lost both their games since being promoted to the Premier League on 17 April.
The Seagulls will be crowned champions if they beat mid-table Aston Villa on the last day of the season but anything less could see Newcastle win the title when they host Barnsley at St James' Park.
Manager Chris Hughton will have been disappointed with the flat performance his side put on in front of a packed Amex Stadium, with Bristol City centre halves Aden Flint and Bailey Wright able to comfortably deal with a series of harmless crosses as the Seagulls looked for a route back into the game.
Victory for Bristol City dispelled their lingering relegation fears and means Lee Johnson's men have won four of their past five games.
They could and perhaps should have extended the lead given to them by Brownhill's first goal for the club but Taylor totally miscued from close range.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 4Hünemeier
- 5DunkSubstituted forTomoriat 89'minutes
- 3Bong
- 11Knockaert
- 6Stephens
- 7KayalSubstituted forSidwellat 62'minutes
- 8SkalakBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutes
- 17Murray
- 10Hemed
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 14Sidwell
- 15Murphy
- 20March
- 23Rosenior
- 27Tomori
- 28Akpom
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2Little
- 4Flint
- 42Wright
- 3BryanBooked at 65mins
- 8Brownhill
- 7Smith
- 21PackBooked at 47mins
- 20PatersonSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 90'minutes
- 12TaylorSubstituted forReidat 77'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forDjuricat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Tomlin
- 11O'Dowda
- 14Reid
- 22Djuric
- 23Magnusson
- 31Hegeler
- 33Giefer
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 30,338
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Bristol City 1.
Hand ball by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Jamie Paterson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Fikayo Tomori replaces Lewis Dunk.
Attempt blocked. Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens with a headed pass.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by David Stockdale.
Attempt saved. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan Djuric with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Milan Djuric (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bobby Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Milan Djuric replaces Tammy Abraham.
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Little (Bristol City).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Bobby Reid replaces Matty Taylor.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno with a cross.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Lewis Dunk tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell replaces Beram Kayal.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).