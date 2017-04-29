Match ends, Leeds United 3, Norwich City 3.
Leeds United 3-3 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Leeds United saw their play-off hopes all but disappear, despite coming from three goals down to draw with Norwich.
Steven Naismith found the top corner from 25 yards and Nelson Oliveira tapped in to give Norwich a 2-0 lead.
Oliveira curled in a third before Chris Wood poked in to give Leeds a lifeline.
Kyle Bartley bundled home, Pablo Hernandez curled in a free-kick and Naismith was sent off but Fulham's draw with Brentford leaves Leeds seventh, three points and 13 goals adrift.
Although Brentford ended Fulham's four-match winning streak, Garry Monk's side will finish outside the play-offs in seventh place, barring a 14-goal swing in the final round of fixtures.
They were behind after 28 minutes when Naismith found space and thumped a shot past goalkeeper Robert Green into the top corner from range.
Oliveira further dented Leeds' hopes when he tapped in after a wonderful run from Josh Murphy, but the Portuguese striker spurned a chance a minute later when he put a shot wide having been found by Alex Pritchard.
However, Oliveira did not make a mistake the second time, curling home after Jonny Howson's run and pass before Wood volleyed in Stuart Dallas' ball to make it 3-1 before the break.
Leeds continued their comeback when Bartley scrambled the ball over the line after Norwich failed to clear a corner and, following two great chances for Oliveira, Leeds found the equaliser.
Hernandez curled a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner from 20 yards before Naismith received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Ronaldo Vieira, but despite threatening Leeds could not find a winner in added time.
Leeds manager Garry Monk:
"It's difficult to be critical of the group as we've said for so long how much they've given to the club."
"The reality is, the majority of the group were not quite ready for this situation. They were not ready. And that's not a criticism, it's just a fact."
"I have one more game left, I'll be focused on that. The club have said when they want to speak, I have to respect that.
"Even when that comes, it's us both agreeing on how we take this forward. I have my views and the club will have theirs. I have another game to go."
Norwich caretaker boss Alan Irvine:
"For 45 minutes we were outstanding. Then, in the 46th minute, we got sloppy, gave them a lifeline they didn't look like they were going to get.
"The players saw a different side of me at half-time. We had players out of position as they kicked off. It was unprofessional.
"My feeling is one of anger and frustration. We could have lost it, but we could have won it. We need to be ruthless in everything we do."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2AylingSubstituted forPedraza Sagat 72'minutes
- 5Bartley
- 18JanssonBooked at 63mins
- 28BerardiBooked at 77mins
- 25Vieira
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forPhillipsat 82'minutes
- 7Roofe
- 19Hernández
- 15DallasSubstituted forDoukaraat 62'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 11Doukara
- 21Taylor
- 23Phillips
- 24Sacko
- 29Pedraza Sag
- 30Peacock-Farrell
- 31Coyle
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 25Pinto
- 24Bennett
- 5Martin
- 3Dijks
- 4DorransBooked at 77mins
- 8Howson
- 7NaismithBooked at 89mins
- 21Pritchard
- 31MurphySubstituted forKloseat 90+3'minutes
- 9OliveiraSubstituted forJeromeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Whittaker
- 10Jerome
- 13Jones
- 15Klose
- 17Wildschut
- 22Murphy
- 28Maddison
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 34,292
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Norwich City 3.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Hand ball by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alfonso with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Timm Klose replaces Josh Murphy.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Steven Naismith (Norwich City) is shown the red card.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Norwich City).
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Norwich City).
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Alex Pritchard (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Cameron Jerome replaces Nélson Oliveira.
Offside, Leeds United. Robert Green tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips replaces Eunan O'Kane.
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfonso (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Norwich City 3. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Graham Dorrans (Norwich City).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Norwich City. Ivo Pinto tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mitchell Dijks (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Naismith.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alfonso replaces Luke Ayling.
Attempt saved. Steven Naismith (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Steven Naismith (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Leeds United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Souleymane Doukara with a cross.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Booking
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.