Leeds United 3-3 Norwich City

Nelson Oliveira scored twice to make it 15 goals for the season in all competitions

Leeds United saw their play-off hopes all but disappear, despite coming from three goals down to draw with Norwich.

Steven Naismith found the top corner from 25 yards and Nelson Oliveira tapped in to give Norwich a 2-0 lead.

Oliveira curled in a third before Chris Wood poked in to give Leeds a lifeline.

Kyle Bartley bundled home, Pablo Hernandez curled in a free-kick and Naismith was sent off but Fulham's draw with Brentford leaves Leeds seventh, three points and 13 goals adrift.

Although Brentford ended Fulham's four-match winning streak, Garry Monk's side will finish outside the play-offs in seventh place, barring a 14-goal swing in the final round of fixtures.

They were behind after 28 minutes when Naismith found space and thumped a shot past goalkeeper Robert Green into the top corner from range.

Oliveira further dented Leeds' hopes when he tapped in after a wonderful run from Josh Murphy, but the Portuguese striker spurned a chance a minute later when he put a shot wide having been found by Alex Pritchard.

However, Oliveira did not make a mistake the second time, curling home after Jonny Howson's run and pass before Wood volleyed in Stuart Dallas' ball to make it 3-1 before the break.

Leeds continued their comeback when Bartley scrambled the ball over the line after Norwich failed to clear a corner and, following two great chances for Oliveira, Leeds found the equaliser.

Hernandez curled a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner from 20 yards before Naismith received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Ronaldo Vieira, but despite threatening Leeds could not find a winner in added time.

Leeds manager Garry Monk:

"It's difficult to be critical of the group as we've said for so long how much they've given to the club."

"The reality is, the majority of the group were not quite ready for this situation. They were not ready. And that's not a criticism, it's just a fact."

"I have one more game left, I'll be focused on that. The club have said when they want to speak, I have to respect that.

"Even when that comes, it's us both agreeing on how we take this forward. I have my views and the club will have theirs. I have another game to go."

Norwich caretaker boss Alan Irvine:

"For 45 minutes we were outstanding. Then, in the 46th minute, we got sloppy, gave them a lifeline they didn't look like they were going to get.

"The players saw a different side of me at half-time. We had players out of position as they kicked off. It was unprofessional.

"My feeling is one of anger and frustration. We could have lost it, but we could have won it. We need to be ruthless in everything we do."