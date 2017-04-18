Jade Bailey: Chelsea Ladies midfielder tears anterior cruciate ligament

Jade Bailey
Jade Bailey made 16 appearances for Chelsea Ladies last season

Chelsea Ladies midfielder Jade Bailey is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury after tearing an anterior cruciate knee ligament.

The 21-year-old joined the Women's Super League One club from Arsenal before the start of last season.

Manager Emma Hayes told the club website: "Jade Bailey has unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury.

"She had started the season so well and it's been a huge disappointment for the squad to see that happen."

Chelsea, who were knocked out of the Women's FA Cup by Birmingham City on penalties on Monday, begin their 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series campaign at home to Yeovil Town Ladies on Sunday, 30 April.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you