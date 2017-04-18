Metz 2-3 Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain are 17 goals worse off than main title rivals Monaco

Blaise Matuidi scored in injury time as Paris St-Germain sealed a remarkable win at Metz to go level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.

Matuidi headed home in the 93rd minute after PSG had allowed Metz to come back from 2-0 down to level late on.

Edinson Cavani and Matuidi had put the reigning champions in charge during a three-minute first-half spell.

Yann Jouffre curled in a free-kick before Cheick Diabate levelled for Metz but Matuidi had the final say.

PSG move to 77 points, level with Monaco who have a vastly superior goal difference and a game in hand.