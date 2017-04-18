French Ligue 1
Metz2PSG3

Metz 2-3 Paris St-Germain

Blaise Matuidi (centre) is congratulated by team-mates
Paris St-Germain are 17 goals worse off than main title rivals Monaco

Blaise Matuidi scored in injury time as Paris St-Germain sealed a remarkable win at Metz to go level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1.

Matuidi headed home in the 93rd minute after PSG had allowed Metz to come back from 2-0 down to level late on.

Edinson Cavani and Matuidi had put the reigning champions in charge during a three-minute first-half spell.

Yann Jouffre curled in a free-kick before Cheick Diabate levelled for Metz but Matuidi had the final say.

PSG move to 77 points, level with Monaco who have a vastly superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Line-ups

Metz

  • 16Kawashima
  • 3Rivierez
  • 4Bisevac
  • 5Milan
  • 12Udol
  • 2DiagneBooked at 42mins
  • 22LejeuneSubstituted forSarrat 63'minutes
  • 23Philipps
  • 10DoukoureSubstituted forJouffreat 76'minutes
  • 11Nguette
  • 9ErdincSubstituted forDiabatéat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Jouffre
  • 13Signorino
  • 14Mandjeck
  • 18Diabaté
  • 25Balliu
  • 26Sarr
  • 30Oberhauser

PSG

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 90mins
  • 17Cabelino Andrade
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Motta
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 76'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forPastoreat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 10Pastore
  • 15Gonçalo Guedes
  • 16Areola
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19Aurier
  • 24Nkunku
Referee:
Johan Hamel
Attendance:
20,693

Match Stats

Home TeamMetzAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Metz 2, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Metz 2, Paris Saint Germain 3.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Philipps (Metz).

Goal!

Goal! Metz 2, Paris Saint Germain 3. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Maxwell (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Matthieu Udol.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yann Jouffre (Metz).

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Metz).

Yann Jouffre (Metz) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Ismaila Sarr (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Metz 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Cheick Diabaté (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr with a cross.

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Opa Nguette (Metz).

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Philipps (Metz).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Diabaté (Metz).

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Philipps (Metz).

Corner, Metz. Conceded by Maxwell.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain).

Ismaila Sarr (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jonathan Rivierez.

Goal!

Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Yann Jouffre (Metz) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Cheick Diabaté (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Paris Saint Germain).

Matthieu Udol (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th April 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco32245390276377
2PSG33245469234677
3Nice332110255272873
4Lyon321731265392654
5Bordeaux33141094739852
6Marseille331491048381051
7Saint-Étienne32111293529645
8Guingamp33128134044-444
9Rennes331013103137-643
10Nantes33119133147-1642
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Montpellier33109144755-839
13Angers33116163243-1139
14Lille33107163141-1037
15Metz3399153364-3136
16Caen3396183356-2333
17Nancy3387182544-1931
18Lorient3394203764-2731
19Dijon33611164152-1129
20Bastia32610162646-2028
View full French Ligue 1 table

