Match ends, Bournemouth 4, Middlesbrough 0.
Bournemouth 4-0 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a major setback as they lost heavily at Bournemouth after playing for 70 minutes with 10 men.
Midfielder Gaston Ramirez was sent off after 20 minutes for two bookable offences - one for diving and another for a reckless challenge on Marc Pugh.
They were already trailing 2-0 after Joshua King scored from close range just 96 seconds into the match and Benik Afobe converted from Charlie Daniels' pass.
Marc Pugh's curling effort made it 3-0 and Daniels added the fourth.
Boro, 19th in the Premier League, are nine points from safety with just five games remaining.
Reckless Ramirez costs Boro
Middlesbrough's relegation could be confirmed as early as next weekend.
They entertain Manchester City on 30 April and if they lose that - and results go against Steve Agnew's team between now and then - their return to the Championship after one season will be confirmed.
Boro needed to win at the Vitality Stadium. Instead, they were embarrassed during a self-inflicted defeat and are now 16 league games without a win.
Pugh was afforded too much space to cross for King to score his 11th Premier League goal in 2017 - five more than Middlesbrough have managed.
Then Middlesbrough's defence was caught out by Daniels' clever pass for Afobe to double the lead.
Ramirez's red card was inexcusable. The former Southampton player deservedly got a yellow card for diving inside the Cherries' penalty area before needlessly hacking at Pugh.
Marten de Roon did force a fine save from Artur Boruc, but Bournemouth cruised to three points after the interval.
Pugh marked his 250th league appearances for the Cherries by making it 3-0 after a wonderful pass from Lewis Cook, before Daniels skipped around a couple of challenges and rifled home from 20 yards.
Cherries set for third Premier League season
Bournemouth came into this on the back of a four-match winless run that had raised fears they could be dragged into the end-of-season battle for survival.
This win catapulted Eddie Howe's men four places up the table to 12th, seven points above the relegation zone with four games to play.
Only a disastrous finish will prevent the Cherries from playing in the top flight for a third successive season.
They have 38 points and need another five from four games to surpass last season's tally of 42, which earned them 16th spot.
Although Middlesbrough were poor, Bournemouth turned on the style as they overcame the loss of on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere for the rest of the campaign to ease to victory.
Man of the Match - Marc Pugh (Bournemouth)
'Angry and disappointing'
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "We started very well, in a game of this importance when you score as early as we did it gives you a massive lift.
"Our aim was to come out fast and create a high tempo, and it was difficult for Middlesbrough to handle it after the sending-off. We were disciplined and saw the game out well.
"It was great to see our fluency with the ball which we didn't have for the last couple of games. It's important you have a philosophy the players believe in."
Middlesbrough head coach Steve Agnew: "In a way, we lost the game in the first 10 minutes. That's not like us, it was really poor defending. Playing short passes on the edge of the area is why we've been conceding.
"We gave ourselves a very difficult afternoon after conceding those two early goals and going down to 10 men against a very good team who score a lot of goals at home.
"It was naive defending. There's angry and disappointed players in there but we'll all be in tomorrow morning to address the situation."
'Fastest red card for three years' - the stats
- Gaston Ramirez was sent off for two bookable offences after just 20 minutes - the fastest in a Premier League game since Chico Flores for Swansea against Chelsea in April 2014 (16 minutes).
- No ground has seen more Premier League goals this season than the Vitality Stadium (57, level with Anfield and the Liberty Stadium).
- Bournemouth have scored 31 home Premier League goals this season, a number only four sides can better (Tottenham 43, Everton and Liverpool 41, and Chelsea 39).
- Middlesbrough have failed to score in 10 Premier League away games this season, more than any other side.
- Only Romelu Lukaku (14) and Harry Kane (12) have scored more Premier League goals in 2017 than Joshua King (11).
What's next?
Sunderland are up next - for both Bournemouth and Middlesbrough. The Cherries visit the Stadium of Light next Saturday (15:00 BST) three days after the Black Cats have visited the Riverside (19:45 BST) for a game between the bottom two.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 15A Smith
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 11Daniels
- 24FraserSubstituted forStanislasat 72'minutes
- 8Arter
- 4GoslingSubstituted forL Cookat 44'minutes
- 7Pugh
- 17KingSubstituted forMoussetat 84'minutes
- 9Afobe
Substitutes
- 10Gradel
- 18L Cook
- 19Stanislas
- 21Allsop
- 26Mings
- 31Mousset
- 38Cargill
Middlesbrough
- 12Guzan
- 17BarragánSubstituted forForshawat 23'minutes
- 25Chambers
- 4AyalaBooked at 67mins
- 6Gibson
- 3FriendBooked at 58mins
- 21RamírezBooked at 20mins
- 14de RoonSubstituted forda Silvaat 38'minutes
- 8Clayton
- 19Downing
- 10NegredoSubstituted forGestedeat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 2da Silva
- 5Bernardo
- 18Stuani
- 29Gestede
- 34Forshaw
- 37Traoré
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 10,890
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 4, Middlesbrough 0.
Attempt saved. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Attempt blocked. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Attempt missed. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Offside, Bournemouth. Simon Francis tries a through ball, but Marc Pugh is caught offside.
Offside, Bournemouth. Simon Francis tries a through ball, but Adam Smith is caught offside.
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Joshua King.
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Álvaro Negredo.
Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by George Friend.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces Ryan Fraser.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 4, Middlesbrough 0. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser following a set piece situation.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).
Booking
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 0. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Calum Chambers.
Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Booking
George Friend (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.