Goalline technology: EFL confirms use in all Championship games from 2017-18 season

Goalline technology will be used in this season's Championship play-offs before being introduced in all second-tier matches in 2017-18, the English Football League has said.

In February, clubs agreed "in principle" to use the system from next season and those plans were confirmed at an EGM on 6 April.

Goalline technology has been used in the Premier League since 2013.

It has also been utilised in previous Football League play-off finals.

However, this season the technology will be available for both Championship semi-finals, as well as the final at Wembley on Monday, 29 May.

"The introduction of goalline technology is a significant step forward for Championship clubs and reflects the importance of the outcome of every single game in the division," said EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

"It has already proved successful elsewhere in our competitions and I'm confident it will have a similar positive impact week in, week out in the Championship, starting with this year's Championship play-off semi-finals."