Bob Bradley: Ex-Swansea City boss 'angry' with club's American owners

Bob Bradley was sacked by Swansea after the 4-1 Boxing Day loss at home to West Ham

Former Swansea manager Bob Bradley says he is "angry" with the club's owners for what he believes is their suggestion his reign was a mistake.

Bradley was appointed in October but sacked 85 days later with the Swans second-bottom of the Premier League.

Owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan have said they "take responsibility" for their fellow American's tenure.

"There's a difference between saying 'that's our decision' and 'we made a mistake'," Bradley told BBC Sport.

"I've had some people send me some of the articles after the [Swansea City] Supporters' Trust meeting where Jason and Steve say that it was a mistake to hire me and that makes me angry.

"For them to say that 'yes, this is our decision', that is very fair - they should be honest. But when it's said in a way where it comes out like 'yes, we were responsible for that mistake', then does that make me angry? Of course."

Bradley was succeeded by Paul Clement in January but, despite an initial improvement under the former Bayern Munich assistant manager, Swansea find themselves back in the Premier League relegation zone.

Bradley was the first American to manage a Premier League club but his tenure was short-lived as he lost seven of his 11 league games in charge.

Bob Bradley won two games in charge of Swansea, including a 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace

The 59-year-old had spells in charge of the United States, Egypt and Stabaek in Norway before leaving French second division club Le Havre to succeed Francesco Guidolin at Swansea.

Yet despite his managerial experience, Bradley felt he was unfairly criticised because of his nationality.

"I know that the work every day was good. It's impossible for players there after the fact to come out and speak about the work we did when I was there," he added.

"They have to concentrate on what's going on at the moment, so what it means is it's easy for there to be things written and said which are not fair and accurate.

"And yes, some of that is because I'm American, and some of that is because I was hired by American owners - that was part of the situation.

"The challenge was always going to be to get enough points in the short term and, unfortunately, football can work in tough ways. For me, 11 games is not a big amount of time.

"Many teams go through stretches when you don't take the points you should, but I've never complained about any of that because that's how football works."