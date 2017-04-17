Sheffield United 3-0 Bradford City

Sheffield United need to win their final two games to reach 100 points

Sheffield United celebrated their homecoming as League One champions in style with victory over Bradford, who failed to book their play-off spot.

The Blades, promoted 10 days ago, were crowned the division's winners on Saturday and put the Bantams to the sword on their first appearance back at Bramall Lane, with a brace from Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp's 27th goal of the season.

They were in party mood from the off and a fine start was rewarded with two goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Clarke made it four in four games when he swept home from the edge of the area after good work from Jack O'Connell and then Sharp bagged his first since 7 March when coolly converting John Fleck's through ball.

A third came on the brink of half-time when Clarke grabbed his second of the day, converting a breakaway move with aplomb.

A win for Stuart McCall's Bradford would have confirmed their top-six spot but, it was only ever going to be United who added to the scoreline as Sharp headed straight at Colin Doyle before Chris Basham missed two good chances late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.