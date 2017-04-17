Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Pudil's 31st minute goal was just his second of the season

Goals from Adam Reach and Daniel Pudil ensured Sheffield Wednesday remained in the play-off places with a win at QPR.

Reach smashed into the bottom-right corner in the 12th minute to give the visitors the lead before Idrissa Sylla equalised eight minutes later.

Pudil then headed the Owls back in front on the rebound after Jordan Rhodes' effort was saved.

Wednesday move up to fifth in the table, two points ahead of Leeds, who drop to seventh after defeat by Wolves.

Carlos Carvalhal's Wednesday now have three games left to secure a second successive play-off finish with a home game against sixth-placed Fulham on the final day looking crucial.

They withheld QPR's strong push for an equaliser in the closing stages to seal their fourth straight win.

In comparison, Ian Holloway's side have now lost five games in a row and are yet to mathematically secure their Championship status for next season.

Rangers are 17th in the table on 50 points, six points above Blackburn in the final relegation place.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal:

"We are very strong mentally - the mentality of this team is very strong.

"When you play twice in three days, physical teams can cause you problems and it's not easy to play twice in such a short time.

"But we are very strong and the confidence is high. We have four wins in a row and the mentality is really strong, which is why we achieved the three points today."

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"It's just very frustrating. It would be nice to get three points and leave us with only six to play for.

"If we can get three in the next game at Brentford then everybody can just breath and we can start again.

"Did we deserve to lose? Honestly? No. I think that's a draw, but unfortunately they saw it out and we didn't."