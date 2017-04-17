Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Championship
Jacob Butterfield joined Derby from Huddersfield in September 2015

Derby fought back to draw with Championship promotion hopefuls Huddersfield, a result that sent Brighton up to the Premier League.

Jacob Butterfield dented his former club's ambitions of reaching the top two with a deflected finish, leaving them seven points adrift of Newcastle.

In a first half of few chances, Collin Quaner put the visitors ahead when he converted Martin Cranie's cross.

Derby rarely threatened before Butterfield's late long-range effort.

Butterfield's goal two minutes from full-time leaves the Terriers fourth in the table - with a game in hand on all sides above them - but was not enough to salvage Derby's play-off aspirations as they slipped 10 points behind the top six.

The result added to the celebrations on the south coast as it meant Brighton were mathematically assured of top-flight return after a 34-year absence.

It also came as a relief to Newcastle supporters following their side's 3-1 defeat by Ipswich earlier in the day, as victory for Huddersfield would have moved them to within five points of the Magpies.

German forward Quaner opened the scoring after a fine team move and while Darren Bent did have the ball in the back of the net in response soon after, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Despite the draw now leaving Derby with nothing left to play for this season, it ensured Garry Rowett avoided a first home defeat on an afternoon that his controversial replacement at Birmingham City, Gianfranco Zola, resigned from his post.

Derby manager Gary Rowett: "We want more quality and penetration, but I'm pleased with the character of the team.

"We kept going and did not lose hope, you have got to keep doing the right things for the whole period and we got something out of the game.

"We showed plenty of patience against a tough team. We have got some quality players but the balance is not there."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "If we secure a play-off spot then we will be very happy. We are humble and we know how difficult it is to get points in this division.

"We are Huddersfield Town and to have this points total is an unbelievable achievement. We have to focus on ourselves and not Newcastle.

"We are in a wonderful position but we do not have enough points yet. We would like to have more points and we would like more good performances."

Line-ups

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 2Christie
  • 6Keogh
  • 16Pearce
  • 29Olsson
  • 10InceSubstituted forCamaraat 71'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 19Hughes
  • 15JohnsonSubstituted forButterfieldat 72'minutes
  • 8Anya
  • 23VydraSubstituted forRussellat 72'minutes
  • 11Bent

Substitutes

  • 4Bryson
  • 7Russell
  • 12Baird
  • 18Butterfield
  • 20Camara
  • 25Lowe
  • 35Mitchell

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 14CranieSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
  • 44HefeleBooked at 85mins
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 4Whitehead
  • 10Mooy
  • 18LolleySubstituted forHoggat 80'minutes
  • 9Kachunga
  • 17van La ParraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWellsat 67'minutes
  • 23Quaner

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 5Hudson
  • 6Hogg
  • 7Scannell
  • 13Coleman
  • 16Payne
  • 21Wells
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
29,031

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Derby County 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

Foul by Darren Bent (Derby County).

Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Abdoul Camara (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town).

Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).

Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Derby County 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ikechi Anya.

Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Derby County) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ikechi Anya with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town).

Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.

Foul by Johnny Russell (Derby County).

Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jonathan Hogg replaces Joe Lolley.

Booking

Abdoul Camara (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Abdoul Camara (Derby County).

Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Darren Bent (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Jacob Butterfield replaces Bradley Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Matej Vydra.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Tom Ince.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Tom Ince (Derby County).

Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells replaces Rajiv van La Parra.

Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith replaces Martin Cranie.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Will Hughes (Derby County) because of an injury.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton43288773363792
2Newcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield42246125449578
5Sheff Wed432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds432271456411573
8Norwich431891676661063
9Derby431712144946363
10Preston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich431316144853-555
16Wolves42159185254-254
17QPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton431212194457-1348
20Birmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan431010233955-1640
24Rotherham4346333796-5918
View full Championship table

