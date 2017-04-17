Championship
Barnsley 1-1 Brentford

Marley Watkins
Marley Watkins has now scored 10 goals this season for Barnsley

Barnsley were held to a draw at home for the fifth successive game after an open mid-table contest with Brentford.

Marley Watkins drove the Tykes in front, but Florian Jozefzoon dinked an equaliser before the break.

Brentford were awarded a penalty when Angus MacDonald was penalised for handball, but keeper Adam Davies pushed Jota's spot-kick against the post.

Both sides then hit the bar as Sergi Canos and George Moncur went close, but neither side could find a winning goal.

Bees boss Dean Smith surprisingly made four changes after a 4-0 win over Derby in their last game, with Jack Bonham given his league debut in goal.

And Bonham had already been busy in a positive start by Barnsley before an excellent ball by Moncur picked out Josh Scowen, whose cross fell into the path of Watkins and he fired home.

Jozefzoon's equaliser, after Jota caught the home defence napping, was Brentford's only shot on target in a first half in which they lost striker Lasse Vibe with an injury.

But they wasted the chance to take the lead after Angus MacDonald handled in the box as Davies saved from Jota, who put his follow-up effort wide.

Canos headed against the bar from point-blank range and Moncur did likewise from 20 yards and further came and went as both sides slipped one place in the table, Brentford to 11th and Barnsley to 14th.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom:

"We feel we did more than enough to win, but we missed the final bit of quality.

"I was pleased in terms of the performance but we should have had more goals. Those moments of quality were missing and we know we can be better.

"We knew we had to be strong when they had the ball and their goal was disappointing from our point of view.

"The players can't give any more and I hope the supporters appreciate that come the end of the season. There's a commitment and willingness to do well and they deserve all the plaudits they get."

Brentford manager Dean Smith:

"Jack Bonham made some good saves today.

"I've been looking for the opportunity to get him in because his attitude and application in training has been great.

"I needed to know if he was up to playing in the Championship and he's proved that he is. He's matured into a really good goalkeeper.

"We were fortunate to be level at half-time because we were nowhere near the standards we're capable of."

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 21Janko
  • 4Roberts
  • 5MacDonaldBooked at 60mins
  • 29Jones
  • 6Scowen
  • 36James
  • 10MoncurSubstituted forHedgesat 82'minutes
  • 15Watkins
  • 20BradshawSubstituted forArmstrongat 68'minutes
  • 40Kent

Substitutes

  • 11Lee
  • 13Townsend
  • 16Evans
  • 27Mowatt
  • 28Williams
  • 32Armstrong
  • 34Hedges

Brentford

  • 16Bonham
  • 20Clarke
  • 6Dean
  • 14Egan
  • 22Henry
  • 15WoodsSubstituted forYennarisat 68'minutes
  • 17KerschbaumerSubstituted forMcCormackat 75'minutes
  • 23Jota
  • 19Sawyers
  • 7Jozefzoon
  • 21VibeSubstituted forCanosat 30'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 8Yennaris
  • 11Hofmann
  • 12McCormack
  • 29Barbet
  • 30Field
  • 47Canos
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
13,935

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home25
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 1, Brentford 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 1, Brentford 1.

Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by John Egan.

Attempt missed. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Canos.

Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saidy Janko with a cross.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Josh Scowen.

Foul by Angus MacDonald (Barnsley).

Alan McCormack (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jack Bonham.

Attempt saved. Matthew James (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gethin Jones.

Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).

Marc Roberts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matthew James (Barnsley) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).

Adam Armstrong (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Hedges replaces George Moncur.

Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Barnsley).

Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

Harlee Dean (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Barnsley).

Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

John Egan (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Alan McCormack replaces Konstantin Kerschbaumer.

Attempt missed. Josh Clarke (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Konstantin Kerschbaumer with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Kent with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Josh Scowen (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.

Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).

Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Scowen.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Marc Roberts.

Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).

Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.

Foul by Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford).

George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Nico Yennaris replaces Ryan Woods.

