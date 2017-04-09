BBC Sport - Sunderland 0-2 Manchester United: Mourinho - Ideal preparation for Europa League

Ideal preparation for Europa League - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is satisfied with his side's comfortable 3-0 win at Sunderland as attention turns to Thursday's Europa League quarter-final tie against Anderlecht.

MATCH REPORT: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United

Watch highlights of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Sunday 9 April.

Top videos

Video

Ideal preparation for Europa League - Mourinho

Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired